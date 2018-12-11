Aquaman star Jason Momoa discusses Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill quitting as Batman, Superman

Jason Momoa, who will star as Aquaman in the upcoming solo film - the first to feature the character - has spoken about his DCEU co-star, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, potentially quitting the franchise. Momoa says that Affleck, who plays Batman, and Cavill, who has played Superman thrice on screen, are probably looking to move on.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Momoa said, “If they’re both out, then listen: It’s just the place they’re at in their careers. I mean, how many has Henry done? He’s done three?” Momoa then realised that he’d done three DC movies as well. “Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on. I think if I did... sh*t, I have done three.”

Momoa has been very candid during the press tour for Aquaman. He recently called for Warner Bros to release director Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. Snyder dropped out of Justice League midway through production - it was later rumoured that he was fired - and was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon. Justice League received mixed reviews but lost Warner Bros millions of dollars, registering the lowest box office gross of any DCEU film.

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill have played Batman and Superman thrice on screen.

It was reported in September by the Hollywood Reporter that both Affleck and Cavill were on the verge of quitting the franchise. Affleck was signed on to star as Batman in a solo film for director Matt Reeves, while Cavill was in talks to reprise his role in Man of Steel 2.

“I mean, Henry wants to just expand on something,” Momoa continued. “Ben is an amazing director that is of age, and probably he’s done enough. I don’t know how to speak on behalf of them, but I had the time of my life on Justice League.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and is seen as the first major step in restructuring the troubled DCEU. The film also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. It will arrive in Indian theatres one week before its US debut. The DCEU will continue its expansion with Shazam! in 2019 and Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:28 IST