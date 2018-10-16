Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill dropped from all future Batman, Superman films

Buried inside a report about the solo Flash movie being delayed till 2021, Variety has revealed a piece of information that could change the DC Extended Universe as we know it. According to the report, Warner Bros will not be making any new movies about their flagship characters - Batman and Superman - that involve actors Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

This comes weeks after Warner Bros and Cavill were involved in a contract dispute regarding his future in the DCEU, around the same time as Affleck checked himself into rehab for alcohol addiction.

An earlier Hollywood Reporter piece revealed that both Affleck and Cavill were no longer involved in the DCEU’s future. Cavill has recently accepted the lead role in Netflix’s The Witcher series, after a successful supporting role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout prompted him to hike his fee, according to reports. Affleck, meanwhile, was supposed to direct a solo Batman film for Warner Bros, but quit the post for director Matt Reeves. Reeves has been hard at work on the Batman movie, but has stopped talking about Affleck being a part of the film.

The Variety report suggests that Affleck’s role will be recast in the coming months. The original DCEU was left in shambles after a series of critically maligned films, culminating with the box office disappointment of Justice League. After behind-the-scenes changes at the studio, the plans for future films were sidelined in favour of a new slate of films.

In addition to the delayed Flash movie - which will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley - Warner Bros also has a spin-off Joker movie, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, a Joker and Harley Quinn spin-off starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, a Birds of Prey movie also starring Robbie, who will be joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

But before that, the studio will release Aquaman in December and Wonder Woman 1984 in 2019.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 19:18 IST