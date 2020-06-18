e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Jackie director Pablo Larrain’s Spencer

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Jackie director Pablo Larrain’s Spencer

Twilight star Kristen Stewart’s next project will see her playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer.

hollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Kristen Stewart’s will play Princess Diana in a film based on three days of her life.
         

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart will be essaying the role of Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. The film, which will centre around the Princess of Wales’ decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals, has a script from Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame.

According to Deadline, the story takes place over three days, in one of Princess Diana’s final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Larrain, whose directorial credits includes critically-acclaimed films such as Jackie, Neruda and Ema, will also produce the movie along with Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling the international rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market.

Larrain said during his childhood, he used to eagerly follow the endless coverage of the royal couple’s union that was frayed by the pressures of fame and the crown.

“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. “When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie,” the filmmaker said.

Stewart most recently worked on Charlie’s Angels reboot. She will next star in Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season, opposite Mackenzie Davis.

