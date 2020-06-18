Vikas Gupta remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says Ankita Lokhande ‘wouldn’t leave him’ till he smiled again

tv

Producer Vikas Gupta remembered actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, as a ‘carefree’ and ‘happy lad’. Vikas shared a group picture taken a few years ago, when Sushant was still in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande.

In an Instagram post, Vikas said that Sushant preferred taking risks over settling for the safe option. “This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans,” he wrote,

Vikas revealed that Sushant turned down a role in Yash Raj Films’ Aurangzeb simply because he followed Ankita’s advice to do what made him happy. “I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture,” he wrote.

Reminiscing about the memories he shared with Sushant, Vikas wrote, “We were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories.”

Vikas credited Ankita with being a ‘shock absorber’ and always keeping Sushant happy and smiling. “I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace,” he wrote.

Sushant and Ankita broke up in 2016 after being in a relationship for six years. According to friends, she was devastated by the news of his untimely demise. She also visited his family on Tuesday, a day after his funeral.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The post-mortem report said that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide and that no note was found.

