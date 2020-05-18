e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Scarface actor Geno Silva dies at 72

Scarface actor Geno Silva dies at 72

Actor Geno Silva dies at 72, who played the silent assassin The Skull in Scarface, died on May 9 at his Los Angeles home.

hollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 20:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Geno Silva in Scarface.
Geno Silva in Scarface.
         

Actor Geno Silva, best known for his role in the 1983 crime drama Scarface, has died. He was 72. Silva passed away on May 9 at his home here of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia. His family shared the news of his demise, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

During his four-decade career, Silva also featured in Luis Valdez’s Zoot Suit (1981), Robert Towne’s Tequila Sunrise (1988), Steven Spielberg’s Amistad and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (both released in 1997), David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive (2001) and F. Gary Gray’s A Man Apart (2003).

Also read | Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’

On television, he appeared in episodes of Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise and Alias.

Silva is still most remembered for playing the silent assassin The Skull, who murders Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, their daughter, Lucia, as well as two grandchildren and his sister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In