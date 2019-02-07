Surviving Avengers will meet at this secret location in Endgame. See set pics

Of the many questions Marvel fans had after the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, one has been about the mysterious location Rocket Raccoon can be seen in. Around the 15-second mark in the Super Bowl trailer, Rocket can be seen in a brief shot, in which he is entering through a doorway.

Behind him we can see green pastures and the sea. The door itself is rustic, and Rocket has a worn-out look on his face. One second of footage was all Marvel fans had to figure out more details about Rocket’s whereabouts in the film, and they’ve persevered.

In a tweet, a Marvel fan account posted images of a location that had reportedly hosted several actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth. It was reported in 2017 that the actors had arrived in Scotland to film key scenes. While Chris Evans shot in Edinburgh - this was his entry scene in Avengers: Infinity War - the others were in the seaside town of St Abbs, filming in a pub called The Cormorant and Tun. This suggests that both scenes were filmed around the same time, but will end up in separate films.

Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back, a choice the directors, Joe & Anthony Russo recently said they regretted.

This meeting of the characters opens Endgame up for more speculation. Why are they there? Why isn’t Captain America there? And most importantly, has Iron Man safely landed on Earth? Remember, the last time we saw him he was stranded in space.

Marvel president Kevin Feige previously said in an interview that marketing for the film will show footage only from the first 15-20 minutes, so as to not spoil the plot.

Endgame is the fourth Avengers film and the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will conclude this phase of the MCU, and is rumoured to be the final time Downey Jr and Evans will play their roles. The film will arrive in theatres in April.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:25 IST