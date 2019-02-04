Did Marvel edit out a character from new Avengers Endgame trailer? Could it be Loki? See pics for proof

Hawk-eyed fans have spotted what appears to be another case of Marvel Studios tinkering with trailers so as to not reveal plot spoilers. The new Super Bowl trailer for Avengers: Endgame, released on Sunday, has two shots in which fans think a character has been edited out.

Marvel is known to create specific shots just for trailers, the most notable of which was the money shot of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which showed characters such as Captain America and Hulk running towards the camera. The same shot in the final film rearranged the characters’ positions, and did not feature Hulk at all.

The first shot from the Super Bowl trailer that the fans have spotted shows Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner and James Rhodes walking on a field, gazing at something off screen. But there’s an unusually large gap between Banner and Rhodes, suggesting to many fans that someone has been edited out. In response to the observation on Twitter, one user wrote in all caps, “CM?!”

By CM they’re probably referring to Captain Marvel, who will make her MCU debut in March, and is rumoured to be playing a major role in Endgame, and the future of the franchise. Others are speculating that the missing person could by Loki, who died at the beginning of Infinity War, but has long been rumoured to be alive.

Also read: Marvel duped us. New theory says Avengers Infinity War trailer was actually Avengers Endgame trailer

The second instance of a similarly large gap comes towards the end of the one-minute trailer, when the surviving Avengers are walking in a single file at the Avengers HQ. “Doesn’t the awkward spacing between heroes in the #AvengersEndgame teaser make it look like someone was digitally removed? Someone like... Captain Marvel,” one Twitter user wrote.

Check out more reactions here:

Doesn't the awkward spacing between heroes in the #AvengersEndgame teaser make it look like someone was digitally removed? Someone like... Captain Marvel pic.twitter.com/3m2cQWpiML — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) February 4, 2019

they EDITED SOMEONE OUT BETWEEN BRUCE AND RHODEY pic.twitter.com/DOG7d1W0yY — meg (@spidervalkyrie) February 3, 2019

WAIT WHY DOES THIS LOOK LIKE THERE’S SOMEONE STANDING THERE BUT THEY EDITED IT OUT???? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/E4nQan9OjF — Beb misses Loki (@hometoharryx) February 4, 2019

someone’s edited out in these shots just saying #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/aSORn08hEu — victoria 🤡 (@bonifachh) February 4, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is a direct follow up to Avengers: Infinity War, which is the highest grossing Marvel movie of all time, with a total box office haul exceeding $2 billion. Endgame will conclude this phase of the MCU, and will arrive in theatres in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:16 IST