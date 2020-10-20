Will Smith posts video as he and daughter Willow meet a bike-riding Sadhguru: ‘I want my family to meet spiritual people’

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 15:03 IST

Actor Will Smith has shared a video on Instagram from his meeting with spiritual guru, Sadhguru. The video shows him and his singer daughter Willow Smith meeting the guru and learning some fundamentals of staying happy in life.

In the IGTV video, Will is seen telling the camera that he wants his family to meet spiritual people. “I wan’t my family to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world,” he says. The next clip shows Sadhguru arriving on a big superbike to meet Will. He is also seen wearing some very fashionable, high-ankle sneakers. “Can’t believe he is crossing America on a motorcycle. It’s so cool,” Willow can be heard saying in the video.

After exchanging initial greetings, Sadhguru proceeds to sharing his wisdom with the family. He tells them how people suffer thinking about what has happened and all what will happen int he future. “You are a very bad director of your own drama,” he said as he laughed with Will.

Sharing the video, Will wrote, “The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a simple fact you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” - @sadhguru (Inner Engineering) Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom. Enjoy your motorcycle ride across America.”

Earlier this week, Sadhguru had also shared pictures with Will from their meeting. “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg @willsmith,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sadhguru kicked off a 12K mile cross-country motorcycle tour on September 15.

