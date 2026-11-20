The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the fuel shock from the Strait of Hormuz to speed up the world's switch to electricity over the next decade.

By 2035, solar panels would produce more power than coal plants, IEA projects. (Reuters File Photo) more less

In its World Energy Outlook 2026, published on Thursday, the agency projects that electricity use will grow more than three times as fast as overall energy use between 2025 and 2035, if governments follow through on the policies they have announced. By 2035, renewable sources would generate half the world's electricity. Solar panels would by then produce more power than coal plants. The shift was under way before the crisis; the agency says volatile fuel prices are now strengthening the case for it.

Electricity demand

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Electricity demand has outpaced the world economy since 2019, the agency says, growing at twice the rate of energy demand overall. Factories are using more electric motors, while homes and offices add appliances, air conditioners and heat pumps, devices that warm a building by drawing heat from the outside air instead of burning fuel. Electric vehicles add to the load, as do data centres, the buildings full of servers that run the internet and artificial intelligence.

Rising global temperatures push demand up further. The agency finds that cooling buildings is overtaking heating them as a use of energy, for the first time in history.

Electricity use grows fastest in transport, where it more than triples by 2035. Buildings will use about 35% more electricity than they do today, and industry about a quarter more.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: No mention of fossil fuels in COP31 draft: Where the Antalya talks stand What changed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: No mention of fossil fuels in COP31 draft: Where the Antalya talks stand What changed {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The agency says the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel between Iran and Oman that links the Gulf to the open ocean, is the largest energy supply shock in history. Before the crisis, about 20 million barrels of oil a day passed through it.

Many countries have since revised their energy plans to cut that exposure, the agency says, and are showing a stronger preference for energy they can produce at home. The IEA expects renewables, led by solar, and nuclear power to gain most from that pivot. Some countries hit by the crisis have seen sales of electric cars surge, and trade in solar panels and batteries has risen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fatih Birol, the Turkish economist who heads the agency as executive director, said countries “must take care not to replace one dependency with another”, adding: “But encouragingly for the future, energy security and energy transitions have never been so closely aligned.”

An engineer installs a solar power system commissioned by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for clean drinking water, in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Power sources

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The world generated 32,402 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2025. One TWh is a billion kilowatt-hours, the units on a household power bill. If governments carry out their announced policies, generation rises 36% to 43,964 TWh by 2035.

Solar panels produced 2,723 TWh in 2025, about a quarter of the 10,868 TWh generated from coal. By 2035, solar output more than triples to 9,381 TWh and overtakes coal, which falls to 9,117 TWh. If governments stick only to the policies already in force, solar reaches 8,347 TWh and coal stays ahead at 9,949 TWh.

Wind generation grows 2.3 times over the decade, while nuclear power rises by nearly half. Battery storage grows faster than either. Grid batteries store surplus solar power for use after dark, when panels stop generating. Their capacity rises from 297 gigawatts (GW), a measure of how much power they can deliver at once, to 2,148 GW, about seven times today's level.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agency says some Asian importers of oil and gas with large coal reserves may rely on coal for longer, for the sake of energy security.

Also read: Electricity as the new geography of economic power

Who is electrifying fastest

Electricity provided 23% of all the energy people and businesses used in 2025. Under announced policies, that share reaches 29% by 2035. China makes the biggest jump among the regions in the agency's data, from 32% to 43%. Europe moves from 24% to 32% and the US from 25% to 29%, while Africa, the least electrified region, rises from 12% to 15%.

What it means for emissions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Each kilowatt-hour of electricity generated in 2035 would produce 267 grams of carbon dioxide on average, down from 436 grams in 2025. Power generation would emit 15% less over the decade, even as output rises by more than a third.

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions as a whole fall far less, from 38.7 billion tonnes in 2025 to 36.2 billion tonnes in 2035 under announced policies. The agency says the policies now in force or announced put the world on course for between 2.5°C and 2.9°C of warming, against the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal.