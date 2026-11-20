The second draft of the deal at COP31, this year’s United Nations climate summit, drops every reference to fossil fuels, in line with India’s stated position, but it also drops a $120 billion adaptation finance target that developing countries had sought, leaving Friday’s final day to settle what nearly 200 countries will commit to. Activists participate in a demonstration at the COP31 UN Climate Summit, in Antalya, Turkey. (AP Photo)

The draft is of the summit’s cover decision, its headline political text. It was released on Thursday, the penultimate day of the summit in Antalya, Turkey, three days after the first draft came out on November 16, HT reported.

The new draft followed a closed-door ministerial meeting on Wednesday evening, called the Divan, at which the two co-presidencies tried to break the deadlock. Turkey hosts the summit and holds the presidency, while Australia leads the negotiations. The presidency said talks would continue well into Thursday night, with a final document, the Antalya Accord, expected on Friday.

What the draft dropped The second draft removes every reference to fossil fuels, the biggest change from the first. That includes the commitment countries made at COP28, the 2023 summit in Dubai, to transition away from them.

The first draft had asked countries to speed up phasing out fossil fuels. It had also referred to two roadmaps, on fossil fuels and on deforestation, which Brazil’s COP30 presidency announced at the end of last year’s summit in the Brazilian city of Belém, after countries failed to agree on them in the formal text. The second draft drops both.

On money, the draft removes a target of $120 billion a year in adaptation finance by 2035, which developing countries wanted written into the deal.

The trade language is weaker too. The first draft called on developed countries to phase out unilateral trade measures, such as the European Union’s carbon border tax, by 2027. The new text only notes concerns about measures with negative cross-border impacts, particularly for developing countries.

Also read: At stake this COP31: A yardstick for adapting to a warming world

What is still in the text The draft still calls for adaptation finance to at least triple by 2035. That repeats a call made at Belém, which named neither a baseline nor a dollar figure.

It proposes an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance to find predictable and larger sources of money. The roadmap is named for the Ethiopian capital, which hosts COP32 next year. The draft also calls for public finance for developing countries that is grant-based and highly concessional. Concessional finance means loans on terms far softer than the market offers.

On the science, the text notes with concern that the world’s remaining carbon budget for the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, the 2015 pact under which countries aim to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, is “now small and being rapidly depleted”. It acknowledges that peak warming is projected to exceed 1.5°C, and reaffirms a commitment to limit how high and how long any overshoot goes.

A new paragraph 36 calls for global cooperation to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach. It lists areas including:

Early warning systems worldwide by 2027

Clean energy

Raising electricity’s share of total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035

Methane reductions

Ocean-based climate action

Deforestation

Carbon capture and storage The list is introduced with the phrase “including through, inter alia”. That wording makes these possible areas for cooperation, not tasks every country must take on.

The 35% electrification target appears alongside the COP28 goals of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030. In this draft it is one option on the menu rather than a standalone commitment.

Also read: Square brackets and sleepless nights: What really happens inside a UN climate summit

What experts said Harjeet Singh, global convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign and founding director of the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said the second draft went beyond backtracking and stripped out accountability and mandates. “It is actively more regressive, stripping out hard-won accountability, timelines, and legal anchors just as frontline communities in the Global South are paying the steepest price for climate breakdown,” he said.

Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate research and communications group, said the draft reinforced India’s view that climate ambition must be linked to equity. She said the lack of clear obligations on developed countries to provide finance remained a concern. “The real test, however, will be whether these ambitions are matched by the means of implementation, particularly finance, technology transfer and capacity building for developing countries,” she said.

Ajay Mathur, India’s lead negotiator at the 2015 Paris climate summit and a former director general of the International Solar Alliance, an intergovernmental body promoting solar energy, said the 35% target would stretch India, though its growing renewable capacity could bring it close. “It will be an ambitious goal for India to achieve 35% electrification by 2035, but due to the increasing amount of renewable energy in the Indian energy mix, we will be near the 32-34% mark by 2035,” he said.

For the presidency, Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister and COP31 president of negotiations, said the final decision had to send a strong signal on the 1.5°C goal. “We won’t be leaving the rooms of Antalya until we have that consensus,” he said.