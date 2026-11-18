Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav delivered the country’s national statement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Wednesday, saying the Global South cannot be made to bear the burden of historical emissions in the name of ‘higher ambition’. Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav delivers India's National Statement at the UNFCCC COP31, in Antalya on Wednesday. (@byadavbjp X/ ANI)

Yadav said India’s stance was clear, that climate action needs to be rooted in equity, climate justice and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

“Expecting the Global South to bear the burden of addressing the consequences of these historical emissions in the name of ‘higher ambition’ is unjustified,” Yadav said, stating developing countries cannot be asked to choose between climate action and their legitimate right to development, decent living standards, health and education. “Equitable access to the remaining carbon budget is non-negotiable,” he said.

The minister added that planet’s warming is the consequence of two centuries of industrialisation and economic growth in some countries, fueled by unabated greenhouse gas emissions and that COP31’s theme of ‘Dialogue, Consensus and Action’, requires countries to have honest dialogue and equity-based consensus – adding urgent action must guide global climate efforts.

The COP31 presidency on Monday kickstarted the second week of COP in Antalya, by issuing a first draft document of its ‘cover decision’. It includes a call for nations to speed up phasing out fossil fuels, ‘tripling’ of finance for climate adaptation measures in developing countries, while also asking countries to contribute to the presidency’s electrification 35x35 pledge – for electricity to make up 35% of global final energy by 2035. It said the draft will undergo several changes before the end of the week, as countries agree and disagree on different issues.

Yadav reiterated that decisions taken at COP and their implementation must be firmly rooted in equity and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). The principle recognises that while all countries share a duty to fight climate change, their obligations must account for differences in historical emissions and economic and technological capabilities.

Yadav in his statement, also called for the Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) to remain “facilitative and non-prescriptive”, the Global Stocktake (GST) to continue serving as an instrument for informing Parties, and the Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) to be anchored in equity.

“We are also against unilateral trade measures which penalise developing countries under the guise of climate action,” Yadav said, urging developed countries to honestly and expeditiously fulfil their climate finance obligations.

“There is also a need to account for climatic and demographic changes and technological advancements while shaping contemporary cooperation,” he said, calling for dialogue in the remainder of the days to build trust, consensus to uphold equity and action that delivers climate justice.

India, even before COP31, maintained its opposition to unilateral trade measures such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes a carbon cost on certain imports. Yadav had, before departing for Antalya, argued that such measures could disadvantage developing economies and become barriers to trade.

The minister ended his national statement by highlighting India’s progress and saying that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are fully aligned with the vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 in a sustainable manner.