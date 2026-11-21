On the Friday after Thanksgiving in early-1960s Philadelphia, the city's traffic police lost their day off. Officers worked long shifts of up to 12 hours, and even the police band was ordered into Center City, the downtown shopping district. "It was not unusual to see a trombone player directing traffic," Joseph P Barrett, a reporter for the city's Evening Bulletin newspaper, recalled in 1994.

Advertisements for Black Friday sales at a store in central Madrid, Spain. (Bloomberg Photo) more less

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The officers had a name for the day. They called it "Black Friday".

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That complaint now names one of the best-known discount sales on the shopping calendar, which falls on November 27 this year. Philadelphia's shopkeepers fought the name for years, but retail traders later adopted it with a happier explanation about profits, which eventually became the standard account.

Police elsewhere had used the name too. In November 1964, the Democrat and Chronicle, a newspaper in Rochester, in New York state, reported that police were "bracing today for 'Black' Friday." The best-documented account of how the name took hold is, however, from Philadelphia.

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A traffic squad's word

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{{^usCountry}} Thanksgiving, the American holiday, falls on the fourth Thursday of November. In Philadelphia, the day after Thanksgiving typically marked the opening of the Christmas shopping season, with Santa Claus taking up his chair in department stores across the city. As schools were shut and visitors were in town for the Army-Navy game, an annual American football match between the country's military and naval academies, downtown traffic seized up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanksgiving, the American holiday, falls on the fourth Thursday of November. In Philadelphia, the day after Thanksgiving typically marked the opening of the Christmas shopping season, with Santa Claus taking up his chair in department stores across the city. As schools were shut and visitors were in town for the Army-Navy game, an annual American football match between the country's military and naval academies, downtown traffic seized up. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Barrett, the term began with the department's traffic squad, which used it for the worst jams of the year. He also believed that the name, 'Black Friday', was far older. An officer from the days before traffic lights, who directed cars with a semaphore (a hand-worked signal arm) from a small wooden platform, had coined it, Barrett thought.

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Barrett and Nathan Kleger, a fellow police reporter at the Bulletin, even used the term in a front-page Thanksgiving story about the traffic.

The Center City's merchants didn't like the term and complained to police commissioner Albert N Brown that the attention on traffic was keeping customers away from downtown. The following year, Brown issued a press release calling the day "Big Friday".

The two reporters, though, stuck with the old name – 'Black Friday' – and television, Barrett wrote, later picked it up.

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The merchants’ answer

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The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on November 30, 1985, that a caller had asked Irwin Greenberg, chairman of the Hess's department store chain in Allentown, Pennsylvania, about his Black Friday sales. Greenberg, a 30-year veteran of the trade, objected to the name. "That's the most disgusting thing I've ever heard," he said, according to the newspaper.

Greenberg insisted the phrase could not have started with a merchant and called it a Philadelphia expression.

Retailers eventually settled on a gentler story drawn from old bookkeeping. Shopkeepers once recorded their accounts by hand, with losses in red ink and profits in black. In this telling, which an Associated Press report repeated in 2008, the day after Thanksgiving was when a store’s books finally moved into the black for the year.

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"Black Friday" and "12 Months Financing" signage as a shopper looks at a refrigerator at a Home Depot store in San Jose, California, US.

From nickname to sale

American retailers had been pushing for a longer Christmas shopping season since at least the 1930s.

According to a history of the episode published by the US National Archives, in 1933, the National Retail Dry Goods Association, a trade body for US stores, publicly urged President Franklin D Roosevelt to move Thanksgiving a week earlier, lengthening the shopping run-up to Christmas.

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The White House declined.

In 1939, after the association's general manager, Lew Hahn, wrote to the commerce secretary, Roosevelt proclaimed November 23 a day of thanksgiving in place of November 30, in a proclamation dated October 31.

More than half the state governors chose a different date for Thanksgiving that year, the archives' account says. A New York City survey for mayor Fiorello LaGuardia found no rise in overall sales. In May 1941, Roosevelt said the experiment "did not work". Congress then fixed Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, in a law he signed on December 26, 1941.

Black Friday had been the busiest US shopping day by sales and foot traffic every year from 2005, the retail data firm ShopperTrak said in 2014, Reuters reported.

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At a Walmart store in Valley Stream, on New York's Long Island, the doors were due to open at 5am on Black Friday in 2008, four hours earlier than usual. About 2,000 waiting shoppers broke the doors down, and a 34-year-old worker from Queens was knocked to the ground and died. "This crowd was out of control,” said Lt Michael Fleming, a Nassau County police spokesperson. Walmart said it was a tragic situation.

By 2014, the rush had started moving to Thanksgiving night, and more shoppers had begun buying online.

Jane Boyd Thomas and Cara Peters, marketing professors at Winthrop University in South Carolina, conducted 38 interviews with experienced female Black Friday shoppers over two years. In a 2011 study, they said the outing was a "collective consumption ritual", often shared by women across generations of the same families and by close friends.

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An advertisement for Black Friday sales at a store in central Madrid, Spain.

Exported world over

Asda, the British supermarket chain then owned by Walmart, helped bring the American-style sale to the UK in 2013. A year later, shoppers wrestled over a television at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

In 2015, Asda stepped away from the event, with its chief executive Andy Clarke saying that customers did not want to be "held hostage to a day or two of sales".

Amazon held its first Black Friday sale in India in 2024. A year later, 90% of online businesses surveyed in India by the logistics company DHL said they would take part.

In a 2022 follow-up based on 31 interviews, Peters and Thomas examined how the pandemic and online shopping had changed the day. They found that the name Black Friday still had negative associations for some shoppers.