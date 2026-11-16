How to catch a spaceship: The SpaceX Starship recovery in detail

SpaceX on Saturday caught its Starship spacecraft with the giant mechanical arms of its launch tower in Texas as it came back from orbit, the first time a spaceship has been brought home this way and a step towards flying the same vehicle again and again.

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight at Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

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Catching the ship is much harder than catching the giant booster, something SpaceX has done three times before. The ship falls faster and from a much higher altitude, and it has to survive the searing heat of re-entry before it can be guided into the tower's arms. Until now, spaceships have been thrown away or destroyed after a single mission.

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To pull it off, SpaceX had to get a string of things right, one after the other.

What happened

Starship took off late on Friday afternoon from Starbase, SpaceX's launch site in south Texas, on its 15th test flight. The booster did not make it back. The ship went on into orbit, only the second time a Starship has made it there. It dropped off 26 satellites for Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, and went round Earth 14 times over about 22 hours before heading home.

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{{^usCountry}} The ship, known as Ship 42, was caught on Saturday, November 14, above Launch Pad 2 at Starbase. Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder and chief executive, climbed the tower to film it on his phone. "I hugged ship 42 upon its return," he wrote on X. What Starship is {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ship, known as Ship 42, was caught on Saturday, November 14, above Launch Pad 2 at Starbase. Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder and chief executive, climbed the tower to film it on his phone. "I hugged ship 42 upon its return," he wrote on X. What Starship is {{/usCountry}}

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Starship is the name of the whole rocket and also of its top half, the ship. The full rocket is 124 metres tall. Its bottom half, the Super Heavy booster, has 33 Raptor engines; the ship, 52 metres tall on its own, has six. SpaceX built both halves to come back in one piece after every flight. Other rocket makers have not managed that yet. SpaceX's smaller Falcon rockets, which launch satellites and fly astronauts to the International Space Station, bring back only part of the rocket.

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SpaceX plans some versions of Starship to launch satellites and data centres, and others to take people to the Moon and Mars. Nasa is counting on Starship as the lander that will take its Artemis astronauts down to the Moon's surface. Jared Isaacman, who heads the US space agency, called Saturday's catch "almost magic".

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Step one: get it out of orbit

In orbit, the ship moves at about 27,000km/h (17,000mph), the speed it needs to stay up there. To come home, it fired one engine to start its fall. By the time it reached Starbase, it had slowed a great deal but was still falling faster than the speed of sound.

Step two: survive the heat

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On the way down, it has to get through the extreme heat of plunging back into Earth's atmosphere. Its heat shield is made of hundreds of black, six-sided tiles, and the ship came back scorched. SpaceX tried out new materials and designs for those tiles on a flight in July. The company said everything on Saturday's flight, including the heat shield, seemed to work well. The tiles are not yet fully reusable, though, and SpaceX is working on designs that would need little or no fixing between flights.

Step three: flip it and slow it down

The tower can only grab a ship that is upright and moving slowly. After breaking through thick cloud over the launch site, the ship fired its engines again and flipped upright, slowing down as it dropped towards the tower.

Step four: let the tower grab it

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It slid between the tower's arms, nicknamed chopsticks, with its fins tucked back. The arms closed around it, and two small fittings near the top of the ship hooked onto them. The ship hung high above the ground with its engines still roaring, and then shut them off.

SpaceX catches its boosters in much the same way. On the first catch, in October 2024, the Super Heavy booster restarted three of its 33 engines to slow down, then lowered itself gently into the arms.

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Know when to call it off

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A catch can also be called off. On that first booster catch, the flight director, the engineer running the mission, had to decide on the spot, using a manual control, whether to go for it. SpaceX said both the booster and the tower had to be in good shape.

On Saturday, the booster never got that far. Its engines shut down too early on the way down, and its guidance system, sensing it was off course, steered it away and blew it up, SpaceX engineer Kate Tice said. The pieces fell into the Gulf of Mexico.

Why go to all this trouble

SpaceX said the catch "demonstrates the full reusability of Starship", which it sees as the key to flying its rockets again quickly and cheaply. Musk sees Starship as the workhorse of "rapidly reusable" rocket systems and wants it to fly to space and back about as often as an airliner, with little work needed between flights.SpaceX officials told journalists touring the Starbase factory that it can now build a ship every two weeks and a booster every four.

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"That was the Holy Grail of spaceflight, plummeting through fire to be snatched out of the air by steel. We caught a Starship and now, everything changes," said Dan Huot, who was commentating on SpaceX's livestream.

Clayton Swope, an aerospace expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told AFP the flight was a “huge technical achievement and proves the whole idea of Starship as a fully reusable spaceship can work.”

"Let's see how quickly they can do it again," he said.