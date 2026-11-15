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Elon Musk says some of Nvidia’s 'critical' deals could be lost without Jensen Huang

Elon Musk warned Nvidia could lose important supply chain deals after Jensen Huang’s departure, saying several agreements depended on personal relationships.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 02:49:50 IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Elon Musk has warned that Nvidia could lose some of its important supply chain agreements following Jensen Huang’s departure as CEO, arguing that several of the chipmaker’s business arrangements depended heavily on personal relationships. The Tesla and SpaceX chief said Huang had built partnerships based on trust and direct understanding, raising questions about whether those agreements will remain in place under new leadership.

Elon Musk warned Nvidia could lose important supply chain deals after Jensen Huang’s departure, saying several agreements depended on personal relationships. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)
Elon Musk warned Nvidia could lose important supply chain deals after Jensen Huang’s departure, saying several agreements depended on personal relationships. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

Musk shared his comments on X on Saturday, November 14, pointing to Huang’s role in managing Nvidia’s suppliers and securing business arrangements. He suggested that some partners had agreed to work with Nvidia because of their relationship with Huang rather than through conventional written contracts.

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract,” Musk wrote. He added, “Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Deep Dive

Why does Elon Musk think Nvidia could lose important deals without Jensen Huang?

Musk said some business arrangements depended on Huang’s personal assurances and relationships, rather than written contracts. He argued that partners may not maintain those deals after Huang’s departure.

How did Jensen Huang build Nvidia’s supplier relationships?

Huang developed long-term partnerships based on trust, credibility and direct understanding of Nvidia’s future needs. Musk said this helped Huang secure supply-chain arrangements and component deliveries.

Can Nvidia keep its supplier partnerships after Jensen Huang’s departure?

Nvidia has institutional agreements, experienced executives and established procurement systems, so its supplier network is not expected to disappear overnight. However, some partners could reconsider commitments or investment priorities during the leadership transition.
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His remarks have brought attention to a possible challenge for Nvidia as it prepares for a leadership transition. The company is one of the world's biggest suppliers of processors used in artificial intelligence systems, making its relationships with manufacturers, suppliers and other business partners important to its operations.

Elon Musk backs petition to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘He always came through’: Elon Musk praises Jensen Huang, warns Nvidia could lose ‘critical’ deals without him

He had also indicated that he would welcome the opportunity to work with Huang. The response came after a social media user suggested that Musk should hire the former Nvidia chief. Musk replied, “That would be an honor.”

Nvidia faces leadership change after Huang’s resignation

Huang's departure followed reports about his alleged extramarital relationships. The New York Times reported an alleged relationship between Huang and Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell, citing five people who had worked at the company.

The Wall Street Journal separately reported on his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by some US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

The reports also brought attention to questions surrounding Huang’s personal conduct and his position at the company he helped establish. Nvidia has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it looks for a permanent replacement.

Also Read: Elon Musk backs petition seeking Jensen Huang's Nvidia return: ‘I’m signing it'

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and remained at its helm for more than three decades. During that period, the company grew from a graphics chipmaker into a major supplier of processors powering the global AI industry.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sehjal Gupta

Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.

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