Elon Musk backs petition seeking Jensen Huang's Nvidia return: ‘I’m signing it'
Musk, in a post on X on Saturday, said that a petition was underway to reinstate Huang and that he would sign it too.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday voiced support for an effort to "reinstate" Jensen Huang at Nvidia, after Huang resigned as the company's chief executive officer (CEO) on Thursday amid widespread controversy over reports of his extramarital affairs.
Nvidia said in a statement on Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board, with immediate effect.
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'Petition is underway to reinstate Jensen': Musk
Deep Dive
Musk in a post on X said that a petition was underway to reinstate Huang and that he would sign it too. “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” he wrote on X.
Also Read | Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid Alice Huang affair controversy
Musk did not clarify whether he was referring to an initiative involving Nvidia employees.
Also Read | Some Nvidia employees want Jensen Huang back as CEO, believe ‘everyone makes mistakes’: Report
Nvidia employees call for Jensen Huang’s return, says report
Some Nvidia employees called for Huang's return, WIRED reported on Friday, citing internal correspondence reviewed by the publication.
The report stated that an internal "suggestion box" post by an engineer at Nvidia ahead of Huang's resignation urged the company's board to take employee sentiment into consideration prior to taking any action.
The submission drew over 1,600 comments, with several asking board members to find a way to bring back Huang, the report added.
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Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO
Huang stepped down after revelations of his extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy
Nvidia also announced on Thursday that Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), would serve as interim CEO.
Over the weekend, Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair. However, he and his company did not name the person he had been intimate with, but The New York Times identified her as business executive and Chinese citizen Alice Huang. China's foreign ministry has dismissed the spying allegations.
Meanwhile, Jensen Huang, in an email to Nvidia employees, later also published by the company, apologised for his affair.
"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children," Huang wrote Sunday.
Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem over three decades ago. He and his wife, Lori, reportedly have two children who both now work at the company, according to AP.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More