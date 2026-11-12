Trump says Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia: ‘There is only one man to take his place’

US President Donald Trump commented on the leadership change at Nvidia, praising Jensen Huang's work and suggesting Apple's former CEO Tim Cook as his replacement. Trump shared his view in a social truth post, describing both executives as legends and saying Cook should take over the role. Trump praises Jensen Huang and suggests Apple's Tim Cook as his replacement at Nvidia. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) (AFP)

Trump said:

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”

Trump's suggestion comes as Nvidia begins a major leadership transition following Huang's sudden departure. However, the company has not announced Cook as a possible candidate. Instead, its board has started looking for a permanent replacement and appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, to lead the company temporarily.

Also Read: Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid Alice Huang affair controversy

Colette Kress takes charge as interim CEO Nvidia confirmed that Kress will serve as interim CEO while continuing in her role as executive vice president and chief financial officer. She will remain in both positions until the company names a permanent successor.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has led its finance operations for more than a decade. She has been part of the company's growth during the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence industry.

According to Nvidia's official announcement, the board will consider both internal and external candidates for the top position. The company has not shared a timeline for completing the search.

The board has also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman. Jones has been a member of Nvidia's board and will take on the new position as the company moves through the leadership transition.

Also Read: Nvidia names CFO Colette Kress interim CEO after Jensen Huang's resignation

How will Huang's exit affect Nvidia? Huang's departure marks a major change for Nvidia, which he co-founded and led for more than three decades. Under his leadership, the company grew from a chipmaker known for graphics processors into a major supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence systems and data centres.

His exit also leaves questions about who will guide Nvidia's future technology plans and maintain relationships with its major customers and business partners. Reuters reported that Huang had no obvious successor, making the board's search particularly important.

Nvidia is currently one of the world's most valuable companies and plays a central role in the global AI industry. Its chips are used by technology companies to train and run artificial intelligence models.