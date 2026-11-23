The United Nations’ mid-year climate meetings in Bonn in June 2027 are the first formal chance for governments to return to the disputes over fossil fuels and money for poorer countries that left COP31 without a deal, five months before the next summit in Ethiopia.

Attendees walk past a logo of COP31 inside the Antalya Expo Centre in Antalya. (AFP Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The UN climate conference COP31 ended in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 22 without consensus on an overarching outcome, after countries failed to bridge differences over fossil fuels and climate finance. Negotiations, which were scheduled to conclude on November 20, continued for two additional days as delegates attempted to reach an agreement.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

COP, the Conference of the Parties, is the annual summit of the nearly 200 countries that have joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 1992 treaty under which global climate talks are held. Türkiye hosted this year’s summit, while Australia led the negotiations between governments.

The failure to reach a consensus came despite calls from several countries, including European Union members and Pacific island nations, for stronger language on moving away from fossil fuels and clearer commitments on climate finance for developing countries. Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations opposed explicit references to fossil fuels in the final text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} COP32 is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2027. Before then, countries could continue discussions through existing negotiating channels and diplomatic consultations, although there has been no confirmation of a special meeting to secure a fresh agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} COP32 is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2027. Before then, countries could continue discussions through existing negotiating channels and diplomatic consultations, although there has been no confirmation of a special meeting to secure a fresh agreement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

UN secretary-general António Guterres expressed disappointment over the outcome but called on governments and other stakeholders to continue climate action. “The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Neither can we,” Guterres said in a statement on Sunday.

COP31 disagreements

The disagreements at COP31 centred on the language countries were willing to accept on fossil fuels and the financial support required by developing nations to address climate change.

The final draft agreement did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, despite demands from the EU, Pacific island nations and other countries for a clearer commitment to reducing dependence on coal, oil and gas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“An obvious issue is the transition away from fossil fuels, where some parties insisted that must be mentioned, other parties insisted that if it was mentioned they would veto,” Chris Bowen, Australia's climate change and energy minister, who led the negotiations, said after the talks collapsed, Reuters reported. An earlier draft had mentioned “fossil fuel” or “fossil fuels” six times, but this language was unacceptable to some countries.

The proposed agreement also faced objections over climate finance. Developing countries sought clearer financial commitments from wealthier nations to help them adapt to rising temperatures and their effects, including heatwaves and droughts.

At COP30 in Belém, Brazil, in 2025, countries had called for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance, the money that helps countries cope with the effects of warming, by 2035. However, the proposed COP31 agreement did not specify concrete financial figures or the baseline against which the commitment would be measured, raising concerns among developing countries.

Talks outside the UN process

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The end of the conference does not mean that international climate discussions will stop until the next annual summit. Countries can continue engaging through diplomatic consultations, negotiating groups and meetings held under the UNFCCC.

Reuters reported that countries could continue pursuing climate action through smaller coalitions focused on issues such as the transition away from fossil fuels, clean energy grids, methane emissions and climate finance. Such groups can bring together countries willing to cooperate on specific areas, even when a wider agreement involving all participating nations remains difficult.

One such initiative is a conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels that Tuvalu expects to attract around 90 countries, Reuters reported in its November 22 analysis of the COP31 outcome.

Tuvalu will host it in 2027 with Ireland. The first such conference, in Santa Marta, Colombia, in April 2026, drew 57 countries. These smaller initiatives could provide additional avenues for cooperation, although they would not replace an agreement negotiated through the UN climate process.

At Bonn

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

COP31 president Murat Kurum, Türkiye’s environment minister, told the closing plenary that there was no agreement and that he would not put forward a new text, Reuters reported. “There will be no new text from now on. We will not be carrying out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus. We will implement existing decisions,” Kurum said.

The UNFCCC also holds meetings of its subsidiary bodies between the annual summits. These are its two standing technical bodies, the Subsidiary Body for Implementation and the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice, which meet each June in Bonn, Germany, where the UNFCCC secretariat is based.

The next meetings are scheduled for June 2027.

The meetings could provide an opportunity for countries to continue discussions on outstanding questions, including climate finance, adaptation and the energy transition. The subsidiary bodies prepare draft decisions, though, and any political deal still has to be adopted by a COP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A summit has been finished in Bonn before. In November 2000, COP6 in The Hague broke up without agreement on the rules for the Kyoto Protocol, the 1997 treaty that set emissions targets for industrialised countries, but the session was suspended instead of closed. Countries resumed it in Bonn from July 16 to 27, 2001, alongside the subsidiary bodies’ meetings, and adopted a deal known as the Bonn Agreements on July 25, according to the UNFCCC’s report of the session.

COP31 did not take that route. Kurum ended the Antalya summit at its closing plenary, and none of the reports of that session specify a suspension. The disputes over fossil fuels and finance will have to come back through the agendas of the Bonn meetings and of COP32.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Any additional informal consultations organised by countries or the COP presidencies would be separate from these scheduled UNFCCC meetings.

Consensus rule in focus

The failure to reach an overarching agreement has also renewed questions about whether the UN climate negotiation process needs reforms. COP decisions rely on consensus among participating countries, which means that governments must work towards an outcome that all parties can accept.

The disagreement at COP31 has brought attention to the difficulties of reaching such agreements when countries hold sharply different positions on fossil fuels, climate finance and their responsibilities for historical emissions.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, who heads the UNFCCC secretariat, said he would seek advice on possible reforms to the process. Speaking at the closing of COP31, he acknowledged that the system had delivered important agreements in the past, including the Paris Agreement, but said there were lessons to be learned from the latest negotiations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The process belongs to 194 Parties. Consensus works best from the ground up,” Stiell said in his November 22 closing remarks.

He also said there was scope to “improve, modernise, and reform” the process. In remarks reported by the BBC, Stiell said the consensus-based system “has worked to get us where we are”, including helping countries reach the Paris Agreement, but acknowledged that it “fell short” at COP31.

COP32 in Ethiopia

COP32 is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa from November 8 to 19, 2027. The UNFCCC accepted Ethiopia’s offer to host the conference as part of its decision on the dates and venues of future sessions.

The next summit will provide another opportunity for governments to take up unresolved questions from Antalya, including the language on transitioning away from fossil fuels and financial support for developing countries.

Ethiopia’s COP32 leadership has also begun engaging with the outgoing presidency. The Ethiopian News Agency, the state news agency, reported on November 19 that COP32 president-designate Gedion Timothewos, Ethiopia’s foreign minister, and Australia’s Chris Bowen discussed cooperation between the two presidencies and efforts to advance the electrification agenda.

However, whether the disagreements that prevented a consensus at COP31 can be resolved before or during COP32 remains uncertain.

In his closing remarks, Stiell said the UN climate process had “suffered setbacks before and come back stronger”. He added: “It must do so again.”