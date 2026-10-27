Service capacity is the solar industry’s next infrastructure gap

India had 171.05 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of September 2026, nearly 126 GW of it from ground-mounted projects. Another 20.79 GW was added in the first six months of this financial year alone.

Solar energy (Unsplash/representative )

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Each of those gigawatts must generate reliably for decades, long after the commissioning photographs have been taken. The industry has proven it can build at remarkable speed. The next decade will test whether it can operate this fleet just as well.

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Operations are where the value of a solar asset is protected or lost. A 100 MW plant running at a 22% capacity utilisation factor, selling power at ₹2.50 per unit, loses roughly ₹13 lakh for every day it sits idle. A plant that underperforms for a few weeks every year, multiplied across thousands of megawatts, erodes returns and investor confidence.

Service responsibility accumulates every year. Sales targets start fresh every year, but service responsibilities keep adding up. Every new project becomes another installation that a supplier must support for years to come.

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{{^usCountry}} Equipment installed in 2023 still needs attention as newer projects come online in 2026. Over time, service teams find themselves looking after equipment of different ages, often across several states and under very different operating conditions. We have seen this at WattPower as our installed base has grown to 24+ GW across 16 states. Supporting a handful of projects in one region is relatively straightforward. Things become more complicated when installations are spread across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Equipment installed in 2023 still needs attention as newer projects come online in 2026. Over time, service teams find themselves looking after equipment of different ages, often across several states and under very different operating conditions. We have seen this at WattPower as our installed base has grown to 24+ GW across 16 states. Supporting a handful of projects in one region is relatively straightforward. Things become more complicated when installations are spread across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Distance is only part of the challenge. A plant operating in Rajasthan's extreme heat will have different support needs from one exposed to coastal humidity. Equipment age and site conditions also influence how often service teams need to step in.

As the installed base grows, suppliers need more trained engineers, better access to spare parts and monitoring systems that help identify faults early. The service network must be able to keep up with the equipment already operating in the field.

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Reliability is an organisational discipline. Product specifications tell part of the reliability story. What happens when something goes wrong depends largely on the people and processes supporting the equipment.

When a fault occurs, someone needs to identify it quickly using operating data. The field engineer needs the right information and spare parts before reaching the site. Meanwhile, the customer needs clear updates on what is happening and when operations can resume.

Several teams are involved in making this work. Sales understands the customer's requirements, technical teams investigate the fault, and service engineers handle repairs. Logistics ensures the required parts arrive on time. For the customer, what matters is how quickly the problem gets resolved.

When a company is small, a few phone calls and personal follow-ups can keep things moving. But that becomes difficult when installations span several states and multiple gigawatts. At that scale, every team needs clear responsibilities and a process that works without constant intervention. Building such a service organisation takes time and experience.

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Customer priorities shift as portfolios grow. When a developer takes on their first utility-scale project, the equipment discussion usually starts with price, efficiency, certifications and delivery timelines. These are important considerations, but priorities begin to shift after a few years of running plants.

Experience brings a different set of questions. If an inverter develops a fault, how soon can someone identify the problem? Will the service team respond quickly? Is there a clear escalation process? How easily can replacement parts be arranged? And can the operations team still access the data it needs years after commissioning?

These are things a datasheet cannot fully answer. Equipment that performs well under test conditions must also withstand years of extreme summer temperatures, dust storms, monsoon humidity and grid fluctuations. Developers learn which products hold up through these conditions, often from the problems their own teams have had to solve.

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The stakes also grow as the portfolio expands. A plant sitting idle means lost generation and revenue. A fault that keeps returning means engineers spend their time fixing the same problem instead of attending to other priorities.

Over time, developers may forget the finer details of the original specifications. What stays with them is whether the equipment performed reliably and, more importantly, whether the supplier was there when they needed support.

Years of operating experience are changing how developers choose utility-scale equipment. Inverter discussions now go beyond power ratings to cover monitoring, heat management, grid compliance and ease of maintenance.

We designed the WP-506KTL with this shift in mind. With a power output of 420 kW at 50°C and a 1,000 V AC architecture, it helps reduce the number of inverters required and the associated Balance-Of-System (BoS) components. Features such as smart self-cleaning fans and automatic tripping of DC switches under fault conditions further enhance operational convenience and protection. By reducing the number of units to monitor and maintain, the WP-506KTL can help streamline field operations and lower O&M resource requirements.

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India’s solar market is set to grow, bringing new technologies into a market where older equipment will still need support. The companies that stand out will be those that can keep their service networks growing alongside their installed base.

The industry needs to give service capacity as much attention as installed capacity. Having trained engineers nearby, spare parts readily available, and quick responses to faults can make a real difference to plant performance.

Commissioning may mark the end of installation, but it is only the beginning of the equipment’s working life. How well suppliers support their customers in the years that follow will ultimately shape their reputation and the industry's long-term credibility.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Divya Prakash Choraria, managing director, WattPower Systems.

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