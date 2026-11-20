The success of a business depends on more than its financial performance, market position or ability to expand. Behind every sustainable organisation is a governance structure that determines how decisions are made, who holds authority and how responsibilities are distributed. As businesses become larger and more complex, maintaining a balance between ownership, management and accountability becomes essential to their long-term stability.

Business and corporate governance (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Corporate governance provides the framework through which organisations establish transparency, accountability and responsible decision-making. It defines the relationship between shareholders, boards of directors and management teams, ensuring that each operates within clearly established boundaries. While shareholders provide capital and have legitimate interests in the direction of a company, boards are entrusted with overseeing its management and exercising independent judgement in the organisation's interests.

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One of the central challenges in corporate governance is balancing shareholder influence with the autonomy of professional management. Investors naturally expect their interests to be represented in significant business decisions. However, ownership does not necessarily translate into unrestricted authority over everyday management. Similarly, boards cannot operate independently of shareholder expectations or disregard the rights of those who have invested in the organisation. Effective governance requires a system in which authority is accompanied by responsibility and subject to appropriate checks and balances.

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{{^usCountry}} The recent governance discussions surrounding Tata Sons offer an illustration of this relationship. The differing positions of Tata Trusts, which collectively hold approximately two-thirds of the company, and its board highlight the complexities of balancing shareholder rights with board autonomy. The disagreement also brings attention to the importance of clearly defined provisions within a company's Articles of Association and the legal framework governing corporate decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent governance discussions surrounding Tata Sons offer an illustration of this relationship. The differing positions of Tata Trusts, which collectively hold approximately two-thirds of the company, and its board highlight the complexities of balancing shareholder rights with board autonomy. The disagreement also brings attention to the importance of clearly defined provisions within a company's Articles of Association and the legal framework governing corporate decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

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For example, much of the recent discussion around Tata Sons has hardened into two opposing claims. One holds that the Tata Trusts, as owners of about two-thirds of the company, should in the final analysis have their way. The other holds that the board, having acted, must simply be left to govern. Each contains a truth, and neither, on its own, is the whole of it. The Companies Act vests the management of a company in its board of directors. Each director must act in good faith in the interest of the company, exercise independent judgment and steer clear of conflicts. These duties run to the company, and they do not bend according to who proposed a particular director for appointment. The Act is equally clear that shareholders have specified rights, which they may exercise through the prescribed procedures and safeguards. Authority is distributed, and no single organ of the company, neither the board nor the majority shareholder, is meant to hold the whole of it.

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At the same time, shareholder participation remains a fundamental component of corporate democracy. Investors must have appropriate mechanisms to raise concerns, influence significant decisions and hold management accountable. These rights, however, need to be exercised through established legal and institutional procedures. A governance framework becomes effective when it allows shareholders to participate meaningfully without compromising the independence required for professional management.

The Articles of Association of Tata Sons give this balance a particular form. They do not let the Trusts' collective holding convert, seat for seat, into control of the board. This separation was deliberate, and it deserves to be respected. The nature of the controlling shareholder adds a further dimension. The Trusts are philanthropic bodies, and a trustee holds and votes in a fiduciary capacity, for the objects of the trust. Their votes must therefore be guided by those purposes, not by a wish for control. When trustees conclude the trust's interests require a particular course, they are obliged to pursue it through the means the law allows.

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Disagreements within leadership structures are inevitable, particularly in large organisations with diverse business interests and multiple stakeholders. Differences may emerge over leadership appointments, expansion strategies, investment priorities or the allocation of resources. Such disagreements do not necessarily indicate a failure of governance. The more important consideration is whether organisations have reliable mechanisms to address them without disrupting their operations or undermining institutional credibility.

Transparent communication and clearly established dispute-resolution procedures can help prevent internal differences from developing into prolonged conflicts. Companies must ensure that their Articles of Association, internal policies and regulatory obligations provide sufficient clarity regarding decision-making powers. When disagreements arise, all parties must be willing to engage with these provisions rather than relying exclusively on their financial influence or institutional position.

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The consequences of weak governance can extend well beyond the immediate organisation. Large companies are connected to extensive networks of employees, suppliers, investors, financial institutions and business partners. Uncertainty surrounding leadership or decision-making can affect investor confidence, disrupt strategic planning and create concerns about organisational continuity. For listed companies, where millions of investors may have a financial interest, the credibility of governance processes becomes particularly significant.

The better course, therefore, is for both the board and the Trusts to step back from public positions and settle their differences within the structure the company and the law provide, in the long-term interest of all stakeholders. The question is not who may prevail, but how the company can reach a decision that both its owners and its board can stand behind.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Subhash Sharma, director, Centre for Economic Policy Research.