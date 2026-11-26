Nowhere are the vagaries of market forces seen more vividly than in the shipping industry. Even though ships carry close to ninety percent of global trade, the business has traditionally been global, closed, and deeply secretive. For outsiders, understanding how it actually works and what drives its daily decisions is never easy. Worse still, shipping is not one single market. Dry bulk, tankers, containers, and gas carriers each have their own interplay of market forces, their own seasonal pressures, and their own commercial nuances.

A commercial vessel passes through an international shipping lane off Yemen's Hanish Island in the Red Sea on July 27, 2026. (Represenative image/AFP) more less

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Having had a ringside view of the dry bulk sector for the last 45 years, I have watched dramatic changes and violent market swings unfold across nearly half a century. When I started out in the early 1980s, the market was dismal. Freight rates were so low for shipowners that it was a daily struggle to recover even basic operating costs—crew wages, insurance, stores, and routine upkeep—let alone pay back bank loans. It was a textbook case of too many ships chasing too little cargo.

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Because shipping is cyclical by nature, the supply of new-buildings always follows the freight market with a frustrating time lag. A strong market today triggers a rush of new orders at shipyards. Those ships do not appear overnight; they get delivered after 18 months, two years, or sometimes longer when yards are busy. Banks are usually liberal with financing during these good times because the earnings numbers on paper look very attractive. Yet by the time those new-buildings actually hit the water and join the world fleet, the market has often turned. Demand for tonnage is no longer what it was at the time of ordering. Suddenly, the industry is stuck with falling cargo demand just as brand-new ships are pouring out of the shipyards.

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{{^usCountry}} In the early 1980s, things got so bad that shipowners seriously looked at taking newly delivered vessels straight from the shipyard into layup. There was simply no viable employment available. Sheltered anchorages and quiet fjords filled up with idle ships. Ironically, looking after vessels in layup—keeping dehumidifiers running, turning engines over, and maintaining skeleton crews—became an attractive business opportunity for specialised marine service providers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the early 1980s, things got so bad that shipowners seriously looked at taking newly delivered vessels straight from the shipyard into layup. There was simply no viable employment available. Sheltered anchorages and quiet fjords filled up with idle ships. Ironically, looking after vessels in layup—keeping dehumidifiers running, turning engines over, and maintaining skeleton crews—became an attractive business opportunity for specialised marine service providers. {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back over the decades, the striking thing is that no real lessons are ever learned from these market movements. Once freight rates recover and cash starts flowing again, memories fade fast. There is another spurt of ordering, fresh vessels flood the order books, and the whole cycle repeats itself. At its heart, the game comes down to timing—being with the right ships at the right point in the market cycle. Because shipping is heavily capital-intensive, fortunes are made and lost over remarkably short periods. One well-timed charter can pay off a vessel quickly, while buying at the top of the market can wipe out years of hard-earned reserves.

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The global nature of this business also leaves it exposed to sudden shocks that nobody can forecast. A crop failure in South America, a fertiliser shortage, or a miners’ strike in Australia or Brazil can disrupt trade routes overnight and send freight rates shooting up. And then there are wars. Even localised conflicts can have massive ripple effects—the latest being the conflict involving Iran and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, which has sent the tanker market zooming as war-risk premiums jump and vessels face longer routes.

Shipping history is full of stories where crisis created instant wealth. It is well known that Aristotle Onassis was once nearly on the verge of bankruptcy, facing a threatened boycott by the major oil companies. Then came the Suez Canal closure in 1956. Overnight, ships had to sail the long way around Africa, and his tankers were suddenly in desperate demand. He could dictate his own freight rates and reportedly cleared more than a million dollars on each voyage—an enormous sum back in the 1950s. All because he happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right ships.

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What makes this world even harder for outsiders to read is the lack of reliable information. Commercial and financial details are guarded closely, and most deals are done quietly through brokers behind closed doors. Added to this is the sheer opacity of ship ownership and control. In a single routine fixture, you can charter a ship registered in Panama or Liberia, technically managed by a Singapore company, manned by a Filipino crew, owned on paper by a Greek family, and sub-chartered to a Hong Kong trading outfit that acts as the performing owner for that particular voyage. Untangling who actually controls what takes years of practical experience. For a newcomer, it is very easy to burn one’s fingers.

Shipbuilding itself has also gone through a steady geographical shift over the years, driven almost entirely by costs. In the 1970s, European shipyards dominated global construction. As their costs rose, the business moved to Japan, then to South Korea and China, and today we are seeing Indian shipyards starting to emerge on the global map. In the end, shipbuilding is all about staying competitive on price, steel, and labour. Regardless of where the yards are located, the underlying demand for ships will always remain, because they are the true workhorses of global trade—moving raw materials like iron ore, coal, and grain as well as finished goods across every ocean.

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Finally, there is the market for the sale and purchase of second-hand ships, which is just as volatile and moves closely with the charter market. Veterans in the trade often say that more money is made in buying and selling ships—picking them up cheap during a slump and selling them off during a boom—than in actually operating and trading them day to day. It can be far more lucrative than collecting daily charter hire or freight.

Playing this game takes nerve, sharp market instincts, and very deep pockets to survive the long months of fasting before the next feast arrives.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajeev Misra, maritime consultant and member, Baltic Expert Witness Association, Navi Mumbai.

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