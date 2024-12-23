Igniting entrepreneurship for India’s growth

India is on the brink of a transformative era. Driven by the Viksit Bharat vision, its path to becoming a developed economy by 2047 hinges on accelerated economic and job growth. With over 65% of the population under 35, the country’s youth represent a vast pool of skilled talent and entrepreneurial potential, alongside a pressing demand for meaningful employment.

Entrepreneurship is more than a business endeavour—it catalyses innovation, employment, and socio-economic progress. Startups have already created 15 lakh direct and decent jobs, and sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, education, green energy, agriculture, and digital services hold immense potential for further expansion. As a powerful job multiplier, entrepreneurship is critical for meeting India’s need for one crore new jobs annually, addressing the brain drain, and leveraging India’s demographic dividend for sustainable growth.

Entrepreneurship in India must extend beyond Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore to second—and third-tier cities. With a population of 140 crores, there is immense local demand in these cities and their vicinity for entrepreneurs to create businesses with 10, 100, or 1,000 crores of turnover and thus create 50, 500, or even 5,000 decent direct jobs per venture.

Additionally, India’s six crore micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hold vast potential—if just 10% of them added 1-2 jobs annually, they could meet India’s need for one crore new jobs each year.

Despite its potential, India’s entrepreneurs face hurdles such as limited access to finance and markets, knowledge gaps, compliance challenges, and limited expert networks to guide them through hurdles. Technology offers transformative solutions:

· Fintech platforms provide credit access without traditional collateral.

· Learning platforms bridge knowledge gaps with entrepreneurship, financial management, digital marketing courses, etc.

· Compliance tools automate accounting and tax filings.

· Public platforms like UPI revolutionise digital payments, empowering micro and rural entrepreneurs to scale their ventures.

· Numerous AI-driven platforms enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable solutions, aligning with India’s green goals. While automation raises concerns about job displacement, strategic upskilling ensures that entrepreneurs and their workforce remain competitive in an AI-integrated future.

To further unlock India’s entrepreneurial potential, a National Jobs Platform that integrates solutions for nano, micro, and mainstream entrepreneurs, upskills talent and connects job seekers with employers in an open and accessible system could go a long way in accelerating India’s job and economic growth. This platform would include:

· National Entrepreneurship Platform with programmes for aspiring and practising entrepreneurs to foster startup and small business growth.

· National Skills Platform for employability, vocational training for job seekers, and skilling for nano- and micro-entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

· National Placement Platform to provide career advisory, placement services, and connections to local employment opportunities.

Powered by a mobile-first, video-centric, AI-enabled foundation, this integrated platform would provide a one-stop shop for programmes from the government, the private sector, and foundations addressing entrepreneurs' and workers' immediate and pressing needs through best-in-class offerings. It would democratise access to entrepreneurial resources, markets, finance, talent, jobs, and upskilling opportunities, transforming job creation and economic progress—much like Aadhaar and UPI revolutionised identity management and finance.

Realising Viksit Bharat by 2047 relies on nurturing entrepreneurship that creates businesses and transforms lives. By implementing inclusive policies, strategic investments, and technology-driven public-private partnerships, India can deliver accessible solutions for entrepreneurs and workers alike, unlocking unparalleled job creation and economic growth. Entrepreneurship can become a pathway to shared prosperity—now is the time to act.

This article is authored by Ajay Kela, president & CEO, Wadhwani Foundation.