India's digital commerce revolution has transformed the way consumers discover, compare and purchase products. From groceries and electronics to furniture and financial services, technology has steadily reduced the distance between businesses and customers. Yet, despite this rapid evolution, several traditional industries continue to operate through processes that have changed little over the years. The next phase of India's digital transformation will depend not merely on bringing more products online, but on making the services associated with them equally accessible, transparent and convenient.

E-commerce (Representational Image/Pixabay)

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The growth of e-commerce has fundamentally altered consumer expectations. Convenience, speed, competitive pricing and the ability to make informed decisions have become essential elements of the purchasing experience. Consumers increasingly expect to complete transactions digitally, track deliveries in real time and access services without having to navigate multiple intermediaries. However, this transformation has been uneven across sectors, particularly those where purchasing a product is only the first step in a larger service process.

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The automotive aftermarket offers an interesting example of this disconnect. While consumers can purchase vehicles, accessories and several automobile components through digital platforms, essential services such as tyre replacement, battery installation and routine maintenance continue to depend heavily on traditional retail networks. Replacing a tyre, for instance, often requires visiting a physical outlet, comparing limited product options, negotiating prices and arranging installation separately. Such processes create friction in an economy where consumers have become accustomed to seamless digital transactions.

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{{^usCountry}} This gap highlights an important distinction between product digitalisation and service transformation. Putting a product catalogue online does not necessarily make an industry digitally accessible. The actual consumer experience depends on whether the entire transaction, from product selection to delivery, installation and after-sales support, can be integrated into a single process. Businesses that successfully bridge this gap are likely to create stronger value propositions than those that simply replicate conventional retail models on digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This gap highlights an important distinction between product digitalisation and service transformation. Putting a product catalogue online does not necessarily make an industry digitally accessible. The actual consumer experience depends on whether the entire transaction, from product selection to delivery, installation and after-sales support, can be integrated into a single process. Businesses that successfully bridge this gap are likely to create stronger value propositions than those that simply replicate conventional retail models on digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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The challenge is particularly significant in industries that depend on specialised skills, equipment and physical intervention. Unlike groceries or consumer electronics, several products cannot be used immediately after delivery. They require trained professionals, technical infrastructure and coordinated logistics. Consequently, digital platforms must develop operational capabilities alongside their technological infrastructure. The emergence of doorstep automotive service models, including TyresNmore, which integrates online tyre purchases with doorstep fitting and balancing, illustrates how businesses are attempting to address this challenge.

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Such developments also bring the question of pricing transparency into sharper focus. Traditional service markets frequently operate through fragmented quotations, where the initial product price does not necessarily reflect the final expenditure. Additional charges for installation, maintenance or other associated services can make it difficult for consumers to understand the actual cost of a transaction. Digital platforms have the potential to address this information asymmetry by displaying comprehensive pricing, enabling comparisons and allowing customers to make decisions with greater confidence.

Consumer empowerment, therefore, must become an important part of the digital commerce ecosystem. Access to multiple brands, detailed product specifications, customer reviews and transparent service charges can reduce dependence on individual retailers or intermediaries. However, technology alone cannot guarantee better consumer outcomes. Platforms must also ensure product authenticity, service quality, reliable fulfilment and accessible grievance redressal mechanisms. Trust remains central to the adoption of digital services, particularly when consumers are making purchases involving safety, technical performance or substantial expenditure.

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The changing landscape of vehicle ownership further strengthens the case for innovation in the automotive aftermarket. As India's passenger vehicle market expands, the demand for replacement components, maintenance and associated services will grow alongside it. This creates opportunities for businesses to develop integrated service ecosystems that combine digital discovery with physical execution. Similar opportunities exist across several other sectors, including home maintenance, healthcare support, appliance repair and personal services, where fragmented delivery systems continue to affect the consumer experience.

The larger opportunity lies in recognising that India's digital economy is entering a more demanding phase. The initial wave of e-commerce was largely about making products available online. The next wave must focus on making entire services accessible through technology. This requires investment in logistics, workforce training, local service networks, standardised processes and customer support. It also calls for greater collaboration between technology companies, traditional businesses and skilled service providers.

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For businesses, the competitive advantage will increasingly come from removing inconvenience rather than simply offering discounts. A lower price may attract a customer once, but reliability, transparency and ease of access are what encourage repeat transactions. As consumers become more discerning, companies that can combine digital efficiency with dependable physical services will be better positioned to build lasting relationships.

India's digital transformation will ultimately be measured not by how many products can be ordered through a smartphone, but by how effectively technology improves everyday experiences. The real test of digital commerce is whether it can make even the most traditional services as accessible and predictable as ordering groceries. When that happens, convenience will no longer be limited to the products consumers buy; it will extend to the entire experience of owning, maintaining and using them.

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(The view expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manoj Reddy, chief growth officer, TyresNmore.