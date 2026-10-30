What keeps India's digital backbone always on

India now processes over 750 million UPI transactions a day, worth more than ₹28 lakh crore a month. Most people never think about what happens between the moment they tap to pay and the moment the payment confirms. That's fine — it's not supposed to be visible. But behind every one of those transactions is a data center, and it only works if that data center never stops working.

UPI (MINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is the part of the UPI story that rarely gets told. Everyone talks about UPI as a product story — how easy it is to use, how it changed the way India pays for things, how a country that was largely cash-based a decade ago now runs a huge share of its daily transactions through a phone. All of that is true. But none of it happens without a layer of physical infrastructure that most people never see and were never meant to see. That's the part worth talking about.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Most of the conversation around data center growth in India today is centered on AI. That's a huge driver, but for financial infrastructure, it isn't the whole picture — and it presents a fundamentally different challenge. If an AI workload slows down for a few seconds, it's an inconvenience; someone waits a little longer for a response. If a payment fails mid-transaction, it creates an immediate trust issue, and at UPI's scale, that kind of failure doesn't stay small.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} People have got used to payments just working, every single time. That expectation is now the baseline. Nobody thanks a payment system for working — they only notice when it doesn't. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People have got used to payments just working, every single time. That expectation is now the baseline. Nobody thanks a payment system for working — they only notice when it doesn't. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

So, the real question isn't just how to build more data center capacity in India. It's how to build capacity that genuinely can't afford downtime and build it fast enough to keep up with a transaction curve that has surged from 2 crore transactions in FY17 to over 24,000 crores in FY26. That's a curve bending upward faster than traditional infrastructure planning cycles were built to handle.

This is really a physical infrastructure problem before it's a software problem. Every data centre supporting India's payment systems depends on core engineering components that don't get much attention from the outside: uninterrupted power that cannot drop even for a fraction of a second, precise thermal management to keep dense compute running continuously, and the physical ability to add new capacity fast when demand outpaces what's already built.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing this layer requires a comprehensive infrastructure portfolio that covers high-efficiency UPS systems, power distribution, precision air cooling, and prefabricated modular data center architecture. It all serves one core objective: deploying reliable physical capacity fast enough to keep pace with rapid digital growth without compromising on mission-critical uptime.

Traditional construction timelines are simply too slow for this scale of growth. Building a data centre the conventional way, from the ground up, can take years. Modular, prefabricated builds cut that time down significantly because a large portion of the integration happens off-site in parallel. When a country's payment demand curves jump exponentially, the speed of deployment becomes just as critical as operational quality.

Power efficiency at scale is equally vital. Traditional AC power distribution incurs energy conversion losses at multiple stages. Adopting HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) architecture significantly reduces these conversion losses, improving overall power efficiency and helping financial data centers control both operational costs and national-scale energy consumption.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Finally, managing thermal loads in India's climate remains a critical operational focus. Standard transaction processing environments require continuous, highly reliable precision cooling to maintain optimal operating conditions—especially during peak summer temperatures exceeding 40°C. By combining high-efficiency precision air cooling with reliable uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, core payment infrastructure maintains maximum uptime without unnecessary energy overhead.

There is also an essential policy dimension driving domestic demand. India mandates that sensitive financial and payment data must reside on domestic servers, not on overseas commercial cloud infrastructure. That regulatory requirement directly reinforces the need for robust, locally built data centre capacity.

It also explains why several state governments across India actively compete for data centre investments, crafting dedicated policies that point to digital public infrastructure—including financial and identity verification platforms—as primary reasons for planned capacity additions. Policymakers recognise that digital public goods cannot function without resilient physical infrastructure anchored on home soil.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We hear a lot about UPI as a consumer miracle, a fintech revolution, or a masterclass in policy. But we almost never hear about it for what it truly is: a massive, relentless physical engineering achievement. Yet, that physical layer is the only reason any tap, scan, or transfer goes through.

Behind every smooth payment is a quiet chain reaction—uninterrupted power, high-efficiency cooling, modular builds that scale overnight, and constant operational rigour. As transaction numbers keep climbing, the capacity and rock-solid reliability of these data centers matter just as much as how slick the app looks on your phone. Keeping this underlying engineering flawless and continuous ensures the physical foundation holds—so India's digital backbone never stumbles.

(The views expressed are personal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article is authored by Pankaj Singh, head, Data Centre & Telecom Business Solutions, Delta Electronics India.