AI must be frontline against cybercrime

India’s digital ascent is one of the most defining stories of our time. With close to 900 million internet users and deep penetration of digital payments, our infrastructure is scaled to match any global tech economy. But with that growth comes a rising challenge: Securing our digital lives at the same scale. AI (iStock)

Cybercriminals aren’t just keeping up—they’re innovating. They’ve adapted to the same platforms we celebrate: Real-time messaging, instant payments, embedded finance. Fraud today isn’t just a tech problem—it’s a trust crisis that cuts across age groups, industries, and geographies. In 2024 alone, cyber fraud led to losses exceeding ₹1.77 billion, this is more than double of what was last the year before. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)’s ongoing crackdown—disconnecting over one crore fraudulent numbers and blocking 2.27 lakh devices—is a necessary start. But if fraud is evolving at the speed of software, our response must be equally intelligent, iterative, and anticipatory.

Cybercrime in India no longer follow predictable playbooks. Today’s fraudsters operate with speed and precision—deploying spoofed numbers, deep-fake voice calls, cloned websites, and social engineering tactics at scale.

The real risk lies in how embedded these attacks are in everyday life. A link forwarded by a colleague. A message from a delivery partner. A call that appears to come from a trusted bank. These aren’t peripheral cases—they’re mainstream threats targeting users across urban and rural India alike.

This isn’t just about money lost. It’s about confidence lost. The more frequent and sophisticated these attacks become, the more hesitant users grow in trusting digital systems—undermining the very infrastructure we’ve worked so hard to build.

Awareness campaigns, helplines, and reporting channels have their place. But they are reactive by nature. The pace of fraud requires tools that can intervene before a mistake is made—not after.

Traditional defences are linear; modern threats are exponential. To close that gap, we need to rethink how India protects its digital backbone. And the answer lies in intelligence at scale.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is uniquely suited to counter modern fraud because it mirrors the very qualities that make scams effective: speed, adaptability, and contextual learning.

Most current AI use cases—such as anomaly detection in banking, or spam filtering in telecom—focus on retrospective or rule-based identification. That’s necessary, but insufficient.

The next wave of protection lies in AI-powered intervention.

We need systems that can:

● Flag a suspicious link before it’s clicked.

● Detect an impersonation attempt mid-chat or mid-call.

● Identify behavioural red flags during a payment flow.

● Offer real-time nudges when a user might be falling for a scam—including answering unknown calls on a user’s behalf, analysing intent in real time, and disconnecting high-risk conversations before they even begin.

But building such systems for India requires more than just advanced models. It demands context-aware intelligence—AI that understands regional languages, local scam variants, and the behavioural patterns of diverse user bases, from gig workers to senior citizens.

Off-the-shelf global solutions won’t address India’s unique complexities. Our AI stack must be designed for the next 500 million users—many of whom are coming online for the first time via low-cost smartphones, in local languages, often with limited digital literacy.

This is not just a product design problem. It’s an infrastructure mandate. A scalable AI foundation must be embedded across telecom networks, banking interfaces, fintech APIs, and public digital platforms.

Imagine if every digital layer a user interacts with—from caller IDs to payment apps to messaging platforms—was backed by a unified intelligence system capable of spotting and responding to risks in real time. That’s the architecture India must build.

Solving this problem requires a coalition—not competition—between stakeholders. Banks, telcos, regulators, startups, enforcement agencies, and digital platforms must operate on a shared signal layer to make intelligence flow faster than fraud.

India has already demonstrated the power of collective tech governance—through UPI, Aadhaar, and Account Aggregator frameworks. That same model of interoperable innovation can now power the country’s digital safety grid.

Alongside infrastructure, we must also invest in trust. AI will only be effective if users understand and engage with it. Digital literacy programmes must now evolve to explain how these protections work and why they matter.

AI may not eliminate digital fraud entirely. But it gives us a real shot at staying ahead of it. In this race between exploitation and innovation, intelligence must scale faster than deception.

The future of India’s digital economy doesn’t just depend on more users or more apps. It depends on whether we can secure those users with systems that are smart, inclusive, and built for India’s unique digital landscape.

It’s time to stop thinking of fraud as a risk we manage after the fact—and start treating it as a dynamic threat we must outpace. With the right intent, collaboration, and intelligence infrastructure, we can do exactly that.

