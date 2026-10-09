Human gold standards are built, not given

When an organisation evaluates an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, the phrase 'human-reviewed' can sound like an absolute guarantee. In practise, "human-reviewed" is not the same as trustworthy.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, economies, and everyday life at an unprecedented pace. (Representative)

Consider a public-service chatbot that explains who qualifies for a government scheme but forgets to mention the application deadline. One reviewer marks the answer correct because the eligibility rules are accurate. Another flags it as a failure because a citizen following the advice would miss the window entirely.

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The answer has not changed. The reviewers are judging different things. Before anyone starts tallying pass rates, someone in authority has to decide what the system was supposed to help the citizen accomplish. Previously, I argued that an AI-generated score should not be trusted on its own. Using one model to grade another introduces hidden distortions, which must eventually be checked against human judgement. That shifts the burden to the next safeguard: what makes that human judgement credible?

"Human-reviewed" indicates who was involved. It does not, on its own, determine what was checked or whether the judgement deserves to become the standard.

Agreement is not the same as being right. A human gold standard is a set of reference judgements against which a system is assessed. For basic arithmetic, a single correct answer is obvious. However, once a system handles public services or complaints, the standard becomes much more difficult to define.

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{{^usCountry}} In measurement science, consistency is called reliability, while measuring the correct thing is validity. Good agreement among reviewers does not make them correct. If five people have the same misunderstanding or follow an incomplete rule, they will agree with remarkable consistency while still being completely incorrect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In measurement science, consistency is called reliability, while measuring the correct thing is validity. Good agreement among reviewers does not make them correct. If five people have the same misunderstanding or follow an incomplete rule, they will agree with remarkable consistency while still being completely incorrect. {{/usCountry}}

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That is why a chatbot rubric that rewards factual accuracy while ignoring critical omissions produces great numbers and disastrous deployments. A single percentage score on a tender document conceals whether an answer was actually useful, safe, or complete.

Even academic research rarely documents these basics. In a recent analysis of 284 papers evaluating long-form text generation, researchers found widespread gaps in disclosure: More than half the papers did not report whether their human reviewers agreed with one another, and less than a third explained how disagreements were resolved.

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If peer-reviewed research treats human evaluation as an unexamined black box, public agencies and enterprise buyers should assume commercial claims are even murkier.

Selecting reviewers is not an administrative chore. It is the design of the measurement system itself.

Reviewers also need to be independent of the technology they are testing. In commercial pipelines, vendors increasingly use "human-in-the-loop" workflows where a person merely checks answers already drafted by an AI. That convenience introduces severe anchoring bias. In a controlled study presented at the Association for Computational Linguistics, researchers gave crowdworkers subjective labelling tasks with and without automated suggestions. Seeing an AI's initial guess did not make reviewers faster. It simply inflated their confidence and pulled their choices toward whatever the model suggested.

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When the same model was later tested against those "human-approved" answers, its performance jumped artificially. If human reviewers are merely approving a model's suggestions, the benchmark ceases to be an independent check. It becomes a rubber stamp.

In India, thousands of localised dialects, mixed colloquial phrasing, and bureaucratic habits amplify this problem. An evaluation plan that lists twelve official languages has barely scratched the surface. Who is checking whether a Telugu response uses administrative jargon that no farmer understands? Who flags when a Hindi reply is grammatically flawless but cites a procedure superseded three months ago?

Technical experts and ordinary users evaluate different things. A department official knows whether a government rule has been quoted accurately. A citizen knows whether the instructions are actually possible to follow. Neither can replace the other.

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Disagreement needs a diagnosis. When reviewers disagree, evaluation teams usually rush to eliminate the friction. They average the scores, take a majority vote, and move on. That cleans up the spreadsheet, but it discards the most important information. Disagreement is not always a mistake. If two qualified people read the same text and cannot agree, the system has encountered an ambiguity that a machine will not magically resolve.

If an evaluator simply missed a date, correct it. If the evaluation rubric missed an essential deadline, update the rubric and recheck earlier batches. But if the query itself lacked critical context, the only right response is for the system to ask for clarification, not to guess.

When disagreement touches competing priorities, the decision belongs to the institution, not the labelling contractor. If reviewers split over whether a customer service bot should offer an immediate refund or push for troubleshooting, that is a business policy decision.

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Leaving it to a majority vote among third-party annotators is an abdication of governance.

A standard needs boundaries. A benchmark dataset must also reflect operational reality. A collection of routine requests and a collection of difficult edge cases answer distinct questions. Buyers should request to see both, rather than accepting an unexplained mixture as a single estimate of daily performance.

Similarly, "unseen" and "representative" are different tests. Holding back examples from development protects the evaluation, but it does not guarantee that those examples represent the people, languages, or situations that the system will encounter.

Modern evaluation frameworks, including specialised decision models like TypeSafe’s Jev, can score thousands of records in seconds across structured rubrics. But even their technical documentation carries a crucial warning: Decision thresholds must be calibrated against verified examples drawn from the actual operating environment. Automated tools can speed up grading, but they cannot invent the ground truth.

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For government agencies and enterprises buying AI, the right demand is not another empty assurance that humans were involved. It is an inspectable review record:

Who judged the outputs, and what were their qualifications?

Did they evaluate raw responses independently, or were they anchored by model suggestions?

What written rubrics governed their decisions?

How often did reviewers disagree, and how were those disputes resolved?

When was the reference set last refreshed against live traffic?

An inspectable process cannot guarantee the truth, but it does make assumptions visible and errors susceptible to scrutiny. A credible human standard should demonstrate not only where reviewers reached a conclusion but also where the evidence did not support one.

That is what "human-reviewed" should imply: A reference worth testing against, not an assertion of infallibility. Even then, a further question remains: What does that evidence justify allowing the system to do?

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Spurthi Tallam, senior software engineer working in applied AI and ML, USA.