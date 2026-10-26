Will AI close the gender gap or widen It?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the world of work. From recruitment and performance management to learning and leadership development, AI is influencing how organisations identify talent, build capabilities and make decisions. As businesses embrace this transformation, an important question emerges: will AI help close the gender gap in the workplace, or will it reinforce the inequalities that have persisted for decades?

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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The answer will depend not just on the technology we adopt, but on the choices we make as organisations.

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AI can create new pathways to workplace inclusion. When designed and implemented thoughtfully, it can help organisations move towards more skills-based hiring, personalised learning and equitable access to career opportunities. By focusing on capabilities rather than conventional career trajectories, AI-enabled talent systems can help identify potential that traditional recruitment approaches may overlook.

For women returning to work after career breaks, for instance, skills-based assessments can provide opportunities to demonstrate their current capabilities and experience. Similarly, personalised learning platforms can help employees identify emerging skills, access relevant training and prepare for evolving roles.

However, these opportunities are not automatic.

AI systems learn from the data on which they are trained. If historical hiring, promotion and performance data reflect existing gender imbalances, these patterns can influence algorithmic recommendations. An AI-enabled recruitment tool, for example, may unintentionally favour profiles resembling those of employees who have traditionally occupied certain roles. In such cases, technology risks making existing inequalities less visible while allowing them to persist at scale.

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{{^usCountry}} This is why organisations must approach AI adoption with both ambition and accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is why organisations must approach AI adoption with both ambition and accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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The first priority must be fair and responsible hiring. AI can support recruitment teams by improving efficiency and identifying relevant skills, but human oversight remains essential. Organisations must regularly evaluate hiring tools for potential bias, examine the outcomes they produce and ensure that technology supports informed decision-making rather than replacing it.

The second priority is equitable access to reskilling and career development. As AI changes the nature of jobs, continuous learning will become increasingly important. Organisations need to ensure that women have equal access to training in emerging technologies, digital capabilities and leadership skills.

This requires moving beyond simply making learning resources available. Employers must consider whether employees have the time, flexibility, mentorship and organisational support needed to participate meaningfully. Reskilling opportunities should be accessible across roles, career stages and working arrangements, including for employees returning from career breaks.

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Leadership development is equally critical. AI may transform how organisations identify high-potential employees, but leadership opportunities must remain grounded in transparent and equitable processes. Companies need to examine who gets access to stretch assignments, mentoring, sponsorship and strategic responsibilities.

Technology can help surface talent and identify development opportunities, but it cannot replace the responsibility of leaders to challenge assumptions, recognise potential and create inclusive teams.

Ultimately, closing the gender gap requires organisations to look beyond representation alone. It involves creating workplaces where women can enter, grow, lead and participate in shaping the future of work.

Technology transformation must go hand in hand with people transformation. As organisations navigate an AI-driven future, building inclusive talent practices, encouraging continuous learning and strengthening leadership accountability will be essential to creating sustainable opportunities.

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The future of work will not become more equitable simply because AI becomes more sophisticated. It will become more equitable when organisations deliberately design technology-enabled workplaces around fairness, accessibility and human potential.

AI can be an equaliser, but it is not one by default. Whether it closes the gender gap or widens it will ultimately depend on the choices we make today.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vimal Dangri, CHRO and general counsel, Mastek.