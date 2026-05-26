Introducing ‘mountain characteristics’ as a conceptual framework for mountain communities

In recent years, mountain ecosystems have seen increasing investments from national and international donor agencies that support socio-economic and environmental initiatives in these areas. Such financing, however, is not based on any mountain-specific policy. Conceptual and theoretical analyses of such financing too, when compared with those in the plains, are inadequate. As a result, there are significant policy gaps in designing human interventions that are symbiotic with the natural environment and economic options in the mountains. This brief identifies the essential characteristic features of mountain regions to use as a basis for building a universal conceptual framework and holistic understanding of mountain ecosystems. Understanding these can serve a two-fold objective of ensuring both the environmental stability of mountain regions and the socio-economic well-being of the people who inhabit them. Montain (Ruben Mishchuk on Unsplash)

Investment in sustainable mountain development is a key global priority, with mountain ecosystems “providing environmental services such as freshwater, biodiversity conservation, and hydropower to more than half of humanity.” While investment opportunities in the mountains are available in plenty, however, what is missing is a policy framework for using these investments successfully. This essay aims to address the policy gap by strengthening understanding of the challenges facing the sustainable utilisation of mountain ecosystems.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Jayanta Bandyopadhyay, ORF, New Delhi.