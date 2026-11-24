COP31 in Antalya ended without a cover decision, after two extra days of negotiations failed to bridge divisions over fossil fuels, adaptation finance and the future of the global climate regime. The European Union, the UK and several climate-vulnerable countries rejected a final text that did not confront the central driver of global warming, while major fossil-fuel producers and several developing countries resisted language that imposed sectoral targets or named energy sources. The result was not merely a diplomatic disappointment. It exposed a widening gap between the promises of multilateral climate politics and the resources needed to protect people from a changing climate.

COP31 President Murat Kurum speaks during a closing plenary session at the COP31 UN Climate Summit. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) more less

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For India, the outcome carries a double meaning. It confirms that the country was right to insist that climate ambition must be matched by predictable finance, technology and policy space. But it also shows that procedural victories in global negotiations cannot substitute for a domestic strategy capable of protecting cities, farms and coastal communities from intensifying heat, floods, droughts and storms. India cannot afford to wait for a broken negotiating process to repair itself.

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The immediate gain for India was procedural. Parties agreed to retain the Climate Finance Work Programme as a standalone agenda item. The programme concerns the provision of finance under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which refers to finance provided by developed countries. India argued that the work programme should remain separate rather than be absorbed into a broader discussion of climate finance. This was an important defence of the principle that developed countries have a distinct responsibility to provide support.

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{{^usCountry}} The victory matters because climate finance is not only about the total amount pledged. It is also about whether money arrives on time, whether it takes the form of grants or loans, whether it reaches local institutions and whether it supports adaptation rather than merely financing mitigation projects. For a country facing recurrent heat waves, floods and water stress, these questions are not abstract. They determine whether a municipal corporation can build drainage, whether a farmer can access crop insurance and whether a coastal community can prepare for a cyclone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victory matters because climate finance is not only about the total amount pledged. It is also about whether money arrives on time, whether it takes the form of grants or loans, whether it reaches local institutions and whether it supports adaptation rather than merely financing mitigation projects. For a country facing recurrent heat waves, floods and water stress, these questions are not abstract. They determine whether a municipal corporation can build drainage, whether a farmer can access crop insurance and whether a coastal community can prepare for a cyclone. {{/usCountry}}

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But India also suffered a significant setback on adaptation. The African Group had sought a dedicated agenda item on tripling adaptation finance. That demand was defeated. The final drafts also failed to retain a proposed figure of at least $120 billion a year by 2035 for adaptation finance. What remained was a vague call to triple adaptation finance without a clear baseline, delivery pathway or accountability mechanism.

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This matters because adaptation is where the climate crisis becomes visible in everyday life. India’s cities face flooding during intense rainfall, its farmers face erratic monsoons, its workers face dangerous heat and its coastal districts face rising seas. The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that developing countries will need about $305 billion a year by 2035 for adaptation. International public adaptation finance was between $28.2 billion and $31.7 billion in 2024. Even the proposed $120 billion target would have covered only a fraction of the estimated need.

The failure to agree on adaptation finance is, therefore, not simply a failure of diplomacy. It is a failure to respond to the unequal distribution of climate risk. Countries that contributed least to historical emissions are often most exposed to climate impacts and least able to finance resilience. India’s negotiating position must therefore move beyond general appeals for finance and towards concrete proposals on grant-based support, direct access for local governments, disaster-risk financing and predictable multi-year funding.

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India’s refusal to endorse the proposed target of raising electricity’s share in final energy use to 35% by 2035 also requires careful interpretation. India was right to object to a global target that did not distinguish between clean and fossil-based electricity. A country could meet such a target by expanding coal-based electrification, which would do little to reduce emissions. India was also right to resist language on methane that failed to account for the livelihoods of small farmers and the role of paddy cultivation and livestock in rural economies.

Yet India must also recognise the political cost of appearing to block sectoral goals. The country has installed more than 170 GW of solar capacity, while electric two-wheelers, rooftop solar and electric buses are expanding rapidly. India is already moving in the direction of electrification, even if it does not accept a globally imposed target. The better response is not to remain silent, but to publish a domestic electrification and clean-energy blueprint that shows how India intends to expand clean electricity, storage, transmission and electric mobility on its own terms.

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The collapse of COP31 also has implications for the future of climate policy. The UN climate process remains indispensable because it is the only forum in which nearly all countries can negotiate a common framework. But its consensus-based structure is increasingly unable to resolve conflicts between fossil-fuel interests, developed-country finance constraints and the urgent needs of climate-vulnerable nations. A process that cannot agree on a cover text after two weeks and two days of overtime cannot be expected to deliver the speed that the climate crisis demands.

This does not mean that India should abandon multilateralism. It means that India must use multilateralism more strategically. The country should build coalitions with African countries, small island states and other developing economies around adaptation finance, technology transfer and a just transition. India and Africa share a common interest in ensuring that climate policy does not become a mechanism through which wealthy countries impose costs on poorer ones while failing to provide resources.

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The just transition mechanism agreed in principle at the previous summit also remains unresolved. India argued for a country-driven design, with finance, technology and capacity-building support for developing countries. This position is sound. Energy transitions must reflect national circumstances, employment patterns and development priorities. But India must also ensure that a just transition is not reduced to a slogan. It must include reskilling for workers in coal and thermal power, economic diversification in coal-dependent regions and social protection for communities affected by industrial change.

India’s domestic climate strategy must now become more important than its negotiating strategy. The country needs to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, early-warning systems, urban drainage, water conservation, heat action plans and agricultural adaptation. These are not peripheral issues. They are central to economic stability, public health and social cohesion. A climate strategy that focuses only on emissions reduction will fail to protect the people most exposed to climate impacts.

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India also needs to strengthen the institutional capacity of states and cities. Climate adaptation is often implemented locally, but local governments frequently lack the funds, technical expertise and authority to act. A national framework that channels predictable finance to municipal corporations, panchayats and state agencies would do more to build resilience than another round of international declarations.

The private sector has a role as well. Indian firms can invest in renewable energy, storage, electric mobility, climate-resilient construction and water technologies. But investment will follow policy certainty. Clear standards, stable procurement, credible grid planning and long-term contracts are necessary if India is to turn climate ambition into industrial capability.

The lesson of Antalya is not that climate diplomacy has become irrelevant. It is that climate diplomacy alone is insufficient. India must continue to argue for equity and finance in global negotiations, but it must also build the domestic institutions, technologies and financing systems that can reduce vulnerability and drive a low-carbon transition.

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The next 12 months, leading to COP32 in Addis Ababa, will test whether India can convert its negotiating position into a practical agenda. The country should work with African partners on adaptation finance, publish a credible domestic electrification strategy and press for a just transition mechanism that supports workers and communities. These steps would strengthen India’s position in global negotiations while also serving its national interest.

India’s climate future will not be decided only in conference rooms. It will be decided in the quality of its cities, the resilience of its farms, the reliability of its power grid and the opportunities available to its workers. If India can build these capacities at home while defending equity abroad, it can turn the failure of COP31 into a reason to act with greater purpose.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amrendra Pratap Singh, public policy scholar, Ambedkar University.