From Zambia, with love and friendship

Today, Zambia, a nation of 20 million people and blessed with an incredible wealth of flora and fauna, celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence. On October 24, 1964, its emergence as a free nation from British rule marked a significant milestone in the journey of a region formed by merging two British protectorates, namely Barotziland-North-Western Rhodesia and North-Eastern Rhodesia, in 1911. Independence was won peacefully after a long struggle led by Dr Kenneth Kaunda. The first prime minister who became the founding President of the new nation, Kaunda, governed until 1991. Now, the seventh holder of that high office, President Hakainde Hichilema, is in the saddle. Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema is seen. (AP)

A surprise invitation to this author to visit Zambia as part of the 60th independence anniversary celebrations was an opportunity to revisit this beautiful country. The purpose was to deliver a public lecture each at the University of Lusaka and the University of Zambia, interact with large audiences comprising African students and leading members of the Indian diaspora, and spread the word about India’s march since Independence in 1947. I also analysed Zambia, Africa and the Global South's valuable role in conceptualising and implementing India’s foreign policy. Having achieved this goal to the satisfaction of the host institution, the India-Zambia Business Council, I endeavoured to assess where Zambia stood today, six decades after independence.

Two Ds – drought and debt – represent the twin challenges faced by the nation and its people at the present juncture. The influence of El Niño on the 2023–2024 rainy season has created power shortages, resulting in a deceleration of economic activity. The economy is struggling, carrying a substantial debt burden. The national debt reached $25.5 billion in 2023, a 33% increase from the previous year. Following the country’s default on its debt during the Covid pandemic, Zambia has been adhering to a $6.3 billion debt restructuring arrangement. The combined effect is seen in rising inflation, sluggish foreign trade, and an increase in poverty levels. However, remedial work is underway to pave the road to economic recovery.

Despite these issues, the national spirit of the Zambians remains strong. They are a smiling and optimistic people, disciplined to the core. A 400-strong audience that turned up for the first lecture waited patiently as the organisers delayed its commencement while awaiting the arrival of a VIP. It rained just before the lecture began. The hall broke into a deafening applause when I cited it as a good omen. One also saw long lines of cars entering Lusaka, the capital city, in the mornings and exiting from it in the evenings, with drivers following traffic protocols to a fault. There was no honking and no jumping of red lights at all.

There are other more substantial features of which the nation can justifiably be proud: An unbroken record of democratic rule since independence; the peaceful handing of power by the first president after 27 years of rule; maintenance of friendly relations with all its eight immediate neighbours; and the welcome stress on higher education through the country’s 61 universities.

Zambia enjoys a massive advantage due to its location at the crossroads of eastern central and southern Africa. Zambians love to point out that they are not landlocked; the country is land-linked to Africa. Connectivity through roads with neighbouring countries has been relatively good and conducive for economic activities. Above all, Zambia is an attractive tourist destination with several national parks that offer an incredible ‘bush’ experience. With the Zambezi River and Victoria Falls as invaluable assets, Zambia is known as one of Africa’s best-kept safari secrets. Even within a brief period, we enjoyed watching the wealth and variety of the animal kingdom. Not without reason, Zambia has the African fish eagle as its official national animal.

Zambia@60 after independence has many impressive achievements to its credit and has been brimming with self-confidence about handling its challenges. Its friends in India convey their best wishes.

In the past, Zambia played a pivotal role in the struggle for independence by its neighbours such as Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. It also gave shelter to leaders and militants of the African National Congress that fought for the end of apartheid in South Africa. The Zambian people paid a heavy price as their opponents launched many violent attacks against them. Eventually, the former prevailed, earning a mix of deep appreciation and gratitude from the entire region. Their leaders believed that Zambia’s independence would be incomplete without complete decolonisation of the southern African region.

In its present quest for reliable partners for development and progress, Zambia looks to the West, especially the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom and Asia. Its growing cooperation with China, bordering on considerable dependence, has been a subject of intense debate among experts within and beyond. At the end of my second lecture, a young student asked a question about Zambia’s approach towards the two major Asian powers. As his question was directed to the guest of honour, foreign minister Mulambo Haimbe, he tackled it. He responded that Zambia needed multiple partners for speedy and sustainable economic development. It has been getting much assistance and investment from China, but it sought a balanced relationship with both China and India.

Zambia-India relations remain cordial and cooperative in the political, cultural, and people-to-people domains, but they need a special push in commercial, economic, and development cooperation areas. Bilateral trade has declined from over $1 billion before Covid to about $0.5 billion at present. Investment is stagnant. There has been only extremely limited exchange of business delegations in recent years. Successful entrepreneurs in the Indian diaspora in Lusaka expressed the view that the economic relationship can be strengthened, if only more diligent endeavours are made, India’s prominent corporate groups try harder, and the Indian government sets aside some serious funding for projects in energy, mining, tourism and digital technology.

Much now depends on how the governments of India and Zambia address these issues at the forthcoming meeting of the bilateral Joint Commission. A practical roadmap is the need of the hour.

This was the author’s second visit to Zambia. The first visit took place 43 years ago. Here is a flashback.

I had the honour to meet President Kenneth Kaunda on July 1981. I was part of a four-power Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) mediation team to help resolve the Iraq-Iran conflict. It comprised the foreign ministers of Cuba, India, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), and Zambia and a handful of officials. One of the meetings was held in Lusaka, which took me there. As the banquet hosted by the President ended, the guests moved into the adjacent lobby. They were startled to find the President standing behind the coffee table, asking each of us, “Tea or coffee?” before personally serving it to them. When my turn came, I asked him, “May I help Your Excellency?” “No,” he replied with a broad grin, “I am a qualified waiter.” The combination of his humility and humour impressed everyone present. A few minutes later, the presidential authority asserted itself as he announced, “Gentlemen, your waiter has resigned now!” That was a signal for us to bid goodbye to him, and we did so quickly. It was a vivid glimpse of what true leadership signifies.

This article is authored by Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House, former ambassador, columnist and author.