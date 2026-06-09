Implications of the H-1B ruling

A federal judge in Boston, Massachutes struck down the Trump administration's $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, ruling it an unlawful tax that Congress never authorised. US district judge Leo Sorokin vacated the policy, siding with 20 state attorneys general who argued the administration overstepped its constitutional boundaries and violated the Administrative Procedure Act. H1B (REUTERS)

The invalidation of the $100,000 H-1B fee highlights profound legal, economic, and political tensions regarding the United States' strategy for high-skilled immigration. A critical analysis of the ruling and its surrounding context reveals several core themes.

The most significant aspect of the ruling is the judiciary's enforcement of the constitutional separation of powers. The Trump administration heavily relied on sweeping interpretations of federal immigration law—namely the authority to restrict the entry of foreign nationals deemed "detrimental to the interests of the United States".

However, Judge Sorokin concluded that the massive fee effectively operated as a tax rather than a regulatory penalty, and that only Congress possesses the authority to levy taxes and dictate revenue-generating measures. Referencing the Supreme Court's earlier rejection of sweeping global tariffs, the court reinforced a fundamental boundary: The presidency cannot bypass the legislative branch to implement massive, economy-altering revenue policies under the guise of border control or emergency powers.

The decision by the Massachusetts District Court deepens a split within the federal judiciary. In December 2025, US district judge Beryl Howell in Washington D.C. rejected a challenge by the US Chamber of Commerce, ruling that the fee fell within the president's broad executive authority to regulate immigration and restrict the entry of foreign nationals. In a major shift, Leo Sorokin in Massachusetts struck down the exact same $100,000 fee. Judge Sorokin ruled that the fee was an "unauthorised tax" that the executive branch could not implement without congressional approval. Judge Sorokin's ruling vacated the payment requirement nationwide, blocking the policy's enforcement while the Trump administration reportedly plans an appeal.

This judicial divergence underscores the ambiguous legislative language surrounding executive discretion in immigration. The conflicting rulings set the stage for a likely escalation to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and potentially the Supreme Court, ensuring that the legal battle over the H-1B programme will be prolonged.

From an economic and operational standpoint, the fee—prior to being struck down—had successfully deterred applications but in a highly uneven manner. While overall H-1B registrations plummeted, court and government filings revealed that wealthy, cash-rich technology firms frequently absorbed the exorbitant costs. Conversely, this created a de facto socio-economic gap: Public institutions, rural health care systems, and universities could not afford these exorbitant premiums, severely hindering their ability to hire vital specialised foreign professionals like doctors, researchers, and teachers.

The policy represents the Trump administration's broader protectionist agenda aimed at curtailing the H-1B visa, which the administration has historically argued undercuts wages and displaces American workers. Critics, however, argue that the $100,000 fee was not a carefully calibrated reform to eliminate wage stagnation but an ideological sledgehammer intended to throttle high-skilled immigration entirely. The policy's punitive scale disrupted strategic sectors (such as tech and health care), which are heavily reliant on global talent—particularly highly educated professionals from countries like India.

While the White House has signalled its intent to appeal the ruling, the Boston decision stands as a major victory for the business and academic communities, bringing temporary relief to an immigration system strained by escalating fees and prolonged backlogs. It firmly signals that the judiciary remains a critical check on the executive branch's attempts to unilaterally reshape economic and immigration policy without statutory backing.

The decision is a big relief for India. It removes a severe financial barrier for thousands of Indian tech professionals, physicians, and students seeking employment in the US. Because Indian citizens consistently secure nearly three-quarters of all approved H-1B visas, any policy that alters the programme directly impacts India's talent pipeline and economy: Sponsoring employers will no longer face the prohibitive $100,000 fee per worker. Costs revert to standard baseline government filing fees, which usually range from $2,000 to $5,000.

The massive HIB fee was designed to price foreign talent out of the market. Dropping it ensures US companies can continue hiring skilled Indian engineers, developers, and scientists. Top Indian technology conglomerates like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which rely on navigating H-1B allocations alongside US giants, avoid millions of dollars in potential operational overhead. Reports indicated that the $100,000 premium fee caused initial H-1B visa applications to plummet by roughly 38%. Judge Sorokin’s intervention will stop this downward trend. The decision invalidates the fee nationwide. This shields Indian applicants regardless of which US state or territory their prospective employer operates in.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prabhu Dayal, former ambassador, New Delhi.