India-Canada ties are on an upward trajectory

After attending the G20 summit and a tense meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in September 2023, Justin Trudeau, the then PM of Canada, could not depart immediately for Ottawa as his plane developed some technical issues. That visit signified a low point in India-Canada relations. Soon, it led to worse developments, including the withdrawal of high commissioners by the two governments in October 2024.

G20 leaders in South Africa in 2025 emphasized multilateralism amid a shifting global order, despite the absence of US representatives. (via REUTERS)

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But, the change of leadership in Canada and pressing geopolitical realignments brought a quick and remarkable turnaround. It began with PM Mark Carney‘s invitation to Modi to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta in June 2025. A bilateral meeting between the two PMs unleashed a process to mend fences, and move fast to strengthen relations in all possible domains. How things have changed in the past 16 months.

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The last week witnessed yet another session of security dialogue at the level of national security advisers; the visit of foreign minister Anita Anand; the holding of the fifth round of negotiations for finalisation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA); and, above all, a substantive telephonic conversation between the two PMs. It is their political commitment and positive personal chemistry that seem to be driving the current happy phase of the relationship. Signals from both sides indicate that they plan to sign the CEPA before the year-end. Besides, PM Modi has been invited to pay an official visit to Canada in December this year. This will be his first visit to Canada after 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} While the speed of improvement in relations and the clarity of purpose of the two governments is remarkable, it is important to look closely to determine where the energy for this improvement is coming from, and whether there still are some areas of differences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the speed of improvement in relations and the clarity of purpose of the two governments is remarkable, it is important to look closely to determine where the energy for this improvement is coming from, and whether there still are some areas of differences. {{/usCountry}}

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Anita Anand portrays Canada and India as “natural partners” that are making “steady progress in elevating our relations.” She stresses that “India is a partner of choice,” given its democratic and development, credentials, and the convergence of values, principles, and interests amidst destabilising turbulence in the world. While in Delhi last week, she recalled her visit to India in October 2025 when the joint roadmap was devised with her Indian counterpart to enhance cooperation in diverse areas such as security, trade and investment, food and energy security, technology, education, and people-to-people ties. She said that “significant material progress” has occurred in all domains. Specifically, on the negotiations for CEPA, she observed that they were moving at “an accelerated pace.”

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Anand was given the opportunity to call on PM Modi, in yet other indication that the relations with Canada were receiving special attention. After the meeting, PM Modi conveyed through social media, “India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries.”

Apart from these areas, the two countries have begun discussions to conclude a General Security of Information Agreement. Together with Australia, India and Canada have also planned to develop a Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership. This progress apart, the Canadian view is, to which India reciprocates, that the two countries can cooperate even more in the future. This sound realisation was present even before PM Carney arrived on the scene. His contribution is to accord precedence to Canada’s national interest over a narrow view based on sectarian considerations. In this mission to deepen bilateral cooperation, Washington’s poor handling of relations with Ottawa and New Delhi has undoubtedly been a significant contributory factor.

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However, given where they are located, Canada and India do have some divergences. Canada has been an enthusiastic supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, whereas India, enjoying for long a solid cooperative relationship with Russia, has now moved on to attempt a mediatory role between the two parties to the conflict. On New Delhi’s efforts to bring a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea area, Minister Anand said that Canada supports this process and “is very keen to play this role.” As regards the US-Israel war against Iran, India and Canada have subtle differences amidst their shared desire to see its early end.

On the larger question of the role of middle powers at a time of over-assertiveness and unilateralism by the US, the Canadian PM has clearly outlined his perspective: to avoid being sidelined, they need to cooperate together more, in order to pursue their shared interests. New Delhi largely agrees, without accepting the view that India is a middle power. External affairs minister S Jaishankar noted that, given India’s population, size of economy and future potential, “the middle power (label) somehow seems to be limiting itself by that definition,” suggesting, instead, that India is “the power in the middle.” He added, however, that the middle powers would now apply their own mind, stake out their own interests, figure out their own policies, and then reach agreements with each other.

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Finally, the Indo-Pacific strategy of the two countries is yet another emerging bond between them. They need to develop it further through deeper consultations between their relevant think tanks. Interlocutors on the Indian side should have specialised knowledge and exposure to the oceanic dimensions. Above all, Canada must continue to insulate its ties with India from the former’s domestic politics.

The likelihood of Carney as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2027 is tantalising. If it comes through, it is certain to impart a strong momentum to the bilateral equation in the future.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House and former ambassador, New Delhi.