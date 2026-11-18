The planned trilateral meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 19 2026 represents far more than a routine diplomatic encounter for Russia. For the Kremlin, it is a carefully cultivated opportunity to recalibrate Russia’s international standing after nearly five years of western isolation following the war in Ukraine. Moscow’s expectations operate on multiple levels on symbolic, strategic, tactical, and domestic levels. Understanding them requires examining both the public rhetoric and the underlying power calculations.

APEC Summit LIVE updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen. (REUTERS)

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At the most fundamental level, Russia seeks recognition as a peer great power. The mere photograph of Putin seated alongside the leaders of the US and China carries immense value. Since 2022, western capitals have treated Russia as a pariah State, imposing sanctions, restricting high-level contacts, and attempting to isolate it diplomatically. A formal trilateral format, unprecedented among these three leaders, directly undermines that narrative. Russian officials and State-aligned commentators have repeatedly framed the gathering in terms of a new Yalta or a concert of great powers determining the contours of global order. While such language is exaggerated, it reflects a genuine Kremlin aspiration to reassert that major international question. It further reinforces that European security and strategic stability cannot be resolved without Moscow’s participation. Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has spoken of the meeting’s potential “salutary effect on the entire global situation,” language that signals Moscow’s desire to elevate the encounter beyond transactional bilateralism into something approaching systemic dialogue.

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{{^usCountry}} Ukraine remains the issue of greatest practical importance to the Russian leadership. Putin reportedly first floated the idea of a three-way meeting in part as a vehicle for advancing a settlement on terms advantageous to Moscow. The preferred Russian outcome has long been a great-power understanding that freezes or formalises territorial gains, imposes neutrality or restrictions on Ukraine, and limits NATO’s forward presence in Eastern Europe—ideally without Kyiv or European capitals holding a veto. Even though America has stated that Ukraine will not be the central focus of the trilateral session and that separate tracks exist for peace negotiations, Moscow continues to view the Shenzhen meeting as a chance to shape the broader political climate. Russian officials have indicated that bilateral discussions with Trump will continue on Ukraine, and they clearly hope the optics of the three leaders together will increase pressure on Kyiv and European allies to accept compromises. The meeting also allows Putin to test whether Trump’s personal rapport and transactional approach can be leveraged more effectively than previous American administrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ukraine remains the issue of greatest practical importance to the Russian leadership. Putin reportedly first floated the idea of a three-way meeting in part as a vehicle for advancing a settlement on terms advantageous to Moscow. The preferred Russian outcome has long been a great-power understanding that freezes or formalises territorial gains, imposes neutrality or restrictions on Ukraine, and limits NATO’s forward presence in Eastern Europe—ideally without Kyiv or European capitals holding a veto. Even though America has stated that Ukraine will not be the central focus of the trilateral session and that separate tracks exist for peace negotiations, Moscow continues to view the Shenzhen meeting as a chance to shape the broader political climate. Russian officials have indicated that bilateral discussions with Trump will continue on Ukraine, and they clearly hope the optics of the three leaders together will increase pressure on Kyiv and European allies to accept compromises. The meeting also allows Putin to test whether Trump’s personal rapport and transactional approach can be leveraged more effectively than previous American administrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Strategic stability and nuclear arms control form the second major substantive expectation. With the New START treaty expired, both Washington and Moscow face an unconstrained nuclear environment, while China’s growing arsenal adds a new dimension. Trump has publicly emphasised nuclear reduction and non-proliferation as priorities for the trilateral format. Russia has its own interests here. It tries to prevent a costly arms race, preserve approximate parity with the United States, and draw China into a more formal strategic dialogue that might constrain Beijing’s expansion while giving Moscow a seat at the table. Discussions on military applications of Artificial Intelligence, space, and other emerging domains would further serve Russia’s preference for treating these issues as matters for the major nuclear powers rather than broader multilateral forums where western influence is stronger.

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Beyond specific issues, Russia expects the summit to advance its long-standing narrative of multipolarity. The Kremlin has consistently argued that the unipolar moment has ended and that a more balanced international system, centered on several major poles, including Russia, China, and a more restrained United States is emerging. Sitting as an equal with Xi and Trump provides visual and political validation of that claim. It also reinforces the so-called “no-limits” partnership with China while demonstrating that Russia retains independent agency and is not merely Beijing’s junior partner. For domestic audiences, the imagery is powerful. It portrays Putin as a leader who has successfully navigated isolation, restored Russia’s great-power status, and forced the West to engage on Moscow’s terms.

Yet Russian expectations are not unbounded by realism. Moscow understands that China has been cautious about turning the meeting into a Ukraine-focused conference, preferring to avoid entanglement in a European conflict that could damage its relations with the European Union or complicate its own strategic competition with the US. Beijing’s priority appears to be managing the US-China relationship and showcasing its capacity to host high-level diplomacy rather than brokering a Ukraine settlement. Washington, meanwhile, has narrowed the public agenda toward nuclear issues and broader strategic stability while keeping Ukraine on a separate track. Russian negotiators, therefore, appear prepared for a meeting that delivers more symbolism than immediate breakthroughs.

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Secondary expectations include the opening or widening of diplomatic channels, potential easing of certain economic pressures through improved personal chemistry with Trump, and the chance to probe American positions on secondary issues such as Iran or energy markets. The Kremlin also values the disruption the meeting causes among Western allies. The prospect of great-power discussions that appear to sideline Europe and Ukraine generates anxiety in Kyiv, Brussels, and several European capitals--anxiety that Moscow can exploit to deepen existing transatlantic and intra-European divisions.

There are risks as well. If the meeting produces only vague statements and no tangible movement on issues important to Russia, the domestic narrative of restored status could ring hollow over time. Excessive emphasis on Yalta 2.0 rhetoric risks raising expectations that cannot be met, potentially exposing the limits of Russia’s actual leverage. Moreover, any perception that Putin is being managed or constrained by Xi could undermine the image of independent great-power equality that Moscow seeks to project.

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Finally, Russia’s expectations from the Shenzhen trilateral are layered. The primary and most achievable goal is symbolic restoration. The visual and political affirmation that Russia remains a central actor whose interests must be accommodated. Secondary goals centre on shaping the political environment around Ukraine, advancing strategic stability talks, and reinforcing the multipolar narrative. Concrete territorial or sanctions breakthroughs are hoped for but not confidently expected in the trilateral format itself. For the Kremlin, the meeting is less about a single transformative deal and more about incrementally shifting the terms of Russia’s engagement with the other major powers. Whether that shift proves durable will depend on what follows the handshakes in Shenzhen—on the substance of any bilateral follow-ups, the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict, and the evolving balance between American, Chinese, and Russian interests in the months ahead. The summit itself, however, already marks a diplomatic success that Moscow intends to leverage for both international positioning and domestic legitimacy.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pravesh Kumar Gupta, associate fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi.