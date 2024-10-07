How design thinking can transform leadership

In today’s rapidly evolving world, creativity and innovation are prized across all sectors, from business to academia. History is replete with examples of how creative breakthroughs have driven human progress—whether it was Thomas Edison’s invention of the light bulb or Marie Curie’s pioneering work on radioactivity. These innovations came not just from technical knowledge but from a willingness to challenge convention and envision new possibilities. Critical thinking, curiosity, and the courage to explore uncharted territory are essential traits for advancement, yet they are often sidelined in traditional educational models. Fine Arts

Our current system tends to emphasise rote learning and adherence to strict methodologies, leaving little room for experimentation and inquiry. What we truly need are learning environments that inspire individuals to ask bold questions, pursue diverse solutions, and see failure as an integral part of the creative process. This is where design thinking comes into play—an approach that fosters adaptability, collaboration, and problem-solving, which are crucial for navigating an uncertain future.

The arts, particularly visual and performing arts, serve as powerful tools in cultivating these competencies. Research in neuroscience has revealed that engagement with the arts activates both the left and right hemispheres of the brain, fostering a more holistic mode of thinking that blends logic with creativity.

For executives and corporate leaders, training in the arts can unlock a suite of leadership skills that are often overlooked in traditional business education. By incorporating artistic practices into executive development programmes, organisations can cultivate leaders who possess not only cognitive and emotional intelligence but also the creative agility needed to thrive in today’s complex and unpredictable business environments. As the challenges of the future demand new ways of thinking, the arts may hold the key to unlocking the potential within corporate leadership.

Engaging with the arts cultivates critical thinking by exposing individuals to new perspectives and enhancing their analytical capabilities. Whether it’s visual or performing arts, these disciplines require learners to interpret multiple viewpoints and consider various possibilities. This process mirrors the decision-making and problem-solving challenges that leaders frequently face in the corporate world.

Artistic practices often involve complex tasks that demand both attentions to detail and the ability to see the broader picture. Take, for instance, the composition of a musical piece or the creation of a visual artwork—small decisions made in one area can significantly impact the final outcome. These experiences teach individuals how to balance immediate actions with long-term consequences, a crucial skill for navigating complex problems in leadership roles.

Strong leadership requires more than just critical thinking—it demands interpersonal skills and empathy. Leaders with high emotional intelligence are better equipped to communicate clearly, connect with their teams, and navigate the complexities of human interactions. This, in turn, creates more cohesive and productive work environments. Research published in Harvard Business Review highlights that emotionally intelligent leaders foster trust and creativity, both of which are essential for driving innovation. Teams led by such leaders have been shown to perform 20% better in areas like creativity and problem-solving.

Arts like theatre and mime, which involve stepping into different roles and perspectives, cultivate emotional engagement. By practising these forms of art, leaders develop a deeper understanding of their team members' emotions, allowing them to respond with greater empathy and insight.

A lack of empathetic leadership can have tangible negative consequences. A study by the Centre for Creative Leadership found that 75% of careers are derailed due to issues linked to emotional intelligence—such as the inability to handle interpersonal conflicts, lead a team effectively, or adapt to change. Engaging in the performing arts promotes team building, reduces stress, and fosters collaboration, all while improving the well-being of leaders and their teams.

The arts also play a vital role in enhancing brain plasticity—the brain’s remarkable ability to adapt, reorganise, and grow through new experiences. This mental flexibility is critical for leaders who must navigate the complex and rapidly changing landscapes of business. Artistic practices, much like real-world leadership challenges, involve processing ambiguity, handling incomplete information, and managing complexity.

Additionally, activities like painting, drawing, or playing a musical instrument promote mindfulness and focus, both of which are essential for maintaining brain plasticity. By practising mindfulness through artistic engagement, leaders enhance their ability to remain present and composed in high-pressure situations. This focus is crucial in managing stress and making thoughtful, well-informed decisions.

One of the most profound lessons the arts teach is how to view failure as a critical part of the learning process. In artistic endeavours, iteration and experimentation are key reaching a final product often involves numerous trials and errors. This approach encourages leaders to embrace persistence and adopt a growth mindset, which is essential for long-term business success. The resilience fostered through artistic practice helps leaders approach change and uncertainty as opportunities for growth rather than setbacks.

When leaders are no longer constrained by the fear of failure, they become more willing to take calculated risks and explore unconventional, innovative solutions. This ability is particularly important in today’s business landscape, where innovation and adaptability are prized.

Great leaders must transcend traditional managerial roles to become visionaries and influencers. The arts, with their emphasis on self-expression and imaginative exploration, play a crucial role in sparking new ideas and enhancing leadership abilities. By embracing creativity and thinking beyond rigid logic, leaders are better equipped to navigate uncertainty and inspire both innovation and growth. Ultimately, this creative approach drives not only business success but also personal development, shaping leaders who can adapt and thrive in any circumstance.

This article is authored by Sanjay Gupta, vice-chancellor, World University of Design, Sonipat.