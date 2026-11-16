Rising anger: An emotion for social change?

Anger appears to be rising across the globe. From mass protests and political movements to social media campaigns and workplace activism, people are expressing frustration more visibly than ever before. But is anger itself increasing, or is it simply the most visible expression of deeper emotions such as fear, disappointment, uncertainty, and powerlessness?

Demonstrators protest near the Paraguayan Congress (REUTERS)

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A clear outlet for collective anger is protest. In recent years, demonstrations have erupted across countries as diverse as India, France, Iran, Kenya, Argentina, and the US. While many of these movements have been associated with Generation Z, participation extends well beyond young people. Citizens of all ages are taking to the streets to voice dissatisfaction with political institutions, economic conditions, social inequalities, and perceived failures of governance.

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The Carnegie Global Protest Tracker, which has monitored significant anti-government protests and unrest since 2017, reports that dozens of major protests continue to occur across the world each year. The persistence and geographic spread of these demonstrations suggest that public frustration is not limited to any one country, region, or generation.

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{{^usCountry}} There are many reasons for people to feel frustrated. Today, information travels across the world almost instantaneously, exposing people to events and crises far beyond their immediate surroundings. We are constantly confronted by news of economic inequality, political instability, human rights abuses, environmental degradation, and social conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are many reasons for people to feel frustrated. Today, information travels across the world almost instantaneously, exposing people to events and crises far beyond their immediate surroundings. We are constantly confronted by news of economic inequality, political instability, human rights abuses, environmental degradation, and social conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Simultaneously, rapid technological change is transforming economies and societies at an unprecedented pace. While innovation has improved many aspects of life, it has also created uncertainty about the future of work, privacy, and human relationships. The rise of Artificial Intelligence, automation, and digital platforms promises efficiency and convenience but also fuels concerns about employment, surveillance, and widening inequality.

For younger generations, these anxieties are particularly acute. Many face high housing costs, unstable employment, student debt, climate-related concerns, and a growing sense that previous generations enjoyed opportunities that are increasingly out of reach.

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Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown describes this phenomenon as a "global youthquake." He argues that many promises made to young people have been broken and that today's youth are confronting a far more complex and dangerous global environment than previous generations. Concerns about employment, access to education, housing affordability, and the climate crisis have contributed to a sense of disillusionment that extends across national boundaries.

Valérie Becquet, sociologist at CY Cergy Paris University and co-author of Geopolitics of Youth: Engagement and (e)Mobilisation, warns that many protests are evolving into broader social movements. Inequalities, she argues, are widening across multiple dimensions of society, deepening divisions between different social groups and creating fertile ground for collective action.

Although triggers for demonstrations vary from country to country, a common theme emerges: Many people feel that the social contract has been weakened or broken. They believe that institutions are failing to deliver security, fairness, and opportunity, and that their voices are not being heard.

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While social and economic factors may provide the spur, psychology offers insight into why these grievances are so often expressed as anger.

Psychologists frequently describe anger as a secondary emotion. Unlike emotions such as sadness, fear, grief, or shame, anger tends to emerge as a protective response. It can shield us from feelings that are more vulnerable and uncomfortable to confront.

According to Harvard Medical School, anger often arises when individuals feel emotionally, physically, financially, or socially threatened. Beneath anger there is frequently a sense of powerlessness. When people feel unable to change a situation or influence outcomes, frustration, disappointment, and helplessness can accumulate and eventually manifest as anger.

The roots of anger lie in experiences of bullying, discrimination, trauma, rejection, neglect, or abuse can create lingering emotional wounds that resurface during periods of stress or uncertainty. Thus, much of what appears to be widespread anger may actually reflect deeper experiences of anxiety, grief, insecurity, and loss of control.

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Yet anger itself is not inherently destructive. When recognised, understood, and channelled constructively, it can become a powerful force for reform and social change.

Expression of anger is also shaped by social and cultural expectations.

Historically, men have often been encouraged to display anger openly through confrontation and direct expression, behaviours that have sometimes been interpreted as signs of strength, authority, or leadership. Women, by contrast, have frequently been expected to suppress anger, redirect it, or express it in less direct ways in order to preserve social harmony.

These expectations have significant consequences. Rebecca Traister, author of Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger, argues that while male anger is often accepted or even celebrated in public life, women's anger has traditionally been viewed as inappropriate, emotional, or threatening.

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"Not only are men allowed to be angry," she observes, "they are often applauded for it."

At the same time, Traister contends that women's anger has long served as a catalyst for political and social transformation. Anger has inspired activism, challenged systems of discrimination, and fuelled movements for greater equality and justice.

"The ability to feel the anger and convey it to others is itself the transformative experience for many women," she argues. Women's anger, she says, has consistently driven political engagement, creativity, and social change.

Research also suggests that women often rely more heavily on social support networks when processing emotional experiences. Through conversations, community groups, and collective action, private frustrations can evolve into broader movements focused on shared concerns.

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As women have gained greater access to education, employment, and public life, they have also encountered persistent barriers and backlash. Gender-based violence, sexual harassment, discrimination, and unequal treatment remain widespread realities in many societies.

For many women, these experiences have become powerful catalysts for activism. Protest movements addressing violence against women, reproductive rights, workplace discrimination, and gender equality have mobilised millions across the globe.

Recent social movements demonstrate that women are increasingly occupying leadership positions, shaping public debate, and challenging institutions that have historically marginalised their voices. Despite risks ranging from harassment to arrest, women continue to play significant roles in public demonstrations and campaigns for change.

Is anger increasing? Evidence suggests it may be.

Gallup's annual global surveys, which collect responses from more than 120,000 people across over 150 countries, track a range of emotional experiences including anger, stress, sadness, and worry. The findings indicate that negative emotions have generally risen over time for both men and women.

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Women, in particular, report higher levels of sadness, worry, anger, and stress. While both genders have experienced increases in negative emotions, the gap between women and men appears to be widening in measures of anger and stress.

Chennai-based psychiatrist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar believes this trend reflects tensions emerging from social change.

"At the same time, women are becoming more educated, employed and economically independent, they remain constrained by patriarchal systems and cultural expectations," she argues. The resulting conflict between expanding opportunities and persistent inequalities can generate considerable frustration and anger.

She also points out that attitudes toward emotional expression are evolving. While previous generations often discouraged women from openly acknowledging anger, changing social norms may be making it easier for women to recognise and express emotions that were once suppressed.

The protests and movements unfolding across the world suggest that anger is more than a personal emotion. It is often a collective response to experiences of injustice, exclusion, insecurity, and lost opportunity.

At its most destructive, anger can deepen divisions and fuel conflict. But at its most constructive, it can draw attention to neglected problems, mobilise communities, challenge entrenched systems, and inspire reform.

Beneath much of today's anger lie deeper emotions: Fear about the future, grief over what has been lost, anxiety about uncertainty, and a desire for dignity, fairness, and recognition.

Whether current movements ultimately transform societies remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that anger continues to be one of the forces that drives people to act. And when that anger is channelled into collective action, it has the potential not only to protest the world as it is, but to help shape the world as it could be.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anita Anand, development and communications consultant, Goa.