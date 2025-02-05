Role of education and vocational training for girls and women

Education can be a powerful catalyst for change, and when combined with vocational training, it has the potential to become revolutionary. In a country such as ours, where nearly 30% of girls from underserved communities do not have access or means to quality education (Right to Education Forum and Centre for Budget Policy Studies, 2022), this combination offers much-needed hope and a practical path towards empowerment. Addressing these disparities is not merely a moral imperative for us but a real necessity for the nation’s progress. School students (HT File Photo for representation)

The obstacles to girls' education in India are systemic and culturally rooted in gender norms. The consequences are very visible, with a female literacy rate of 77% compared to 84.7% for males (NFHS-5, 2021). This gap necessitates reimagining our approach in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring the implementation of India's Right to Education Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education for all children under Article 21A of the Constitution.

However, education needs to go beyond classrooms. It is the foundation of a woman's self-confidence, decision-making power, and societal status. Banaras Hindu University research evidences a direct correlation between education, employment, and financial independence, illustrating how these facets come together to increase women's agency. Unfortunately, as the status quo stands, this is difficult to access, especially for girls in rural areas.

Initiatives and schemes by the government, such as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana,' and 'Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya' have done a lot to spread awareness and reduce gender disparities. Still, there is so much to be done. Larger-scale efforts, such as 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' – which includes the building of classrooms, toilets, and libraries – have been quite promising but need to accelerate in scale and urgency to change people's lives.

While education provides the foundation, vocational training serves as the launch pad for financial independence. Empowering women with industry-relevant expertise and skills-based training doubles their chances of employment compared to those who do not have vocational qualifications (Periodic Labour Force Survey, 2021). Several vocational programmes are being updated to accommodate new-age careers in, say, digital marketing, renewable energy, and healthcare. The country's fast-growing green energy sector, projected to generate employment for three million by 2030, opens up unique windows for women to enter what have been traditionally male bastions. Not only do such shifts foster gender equality, but they also dare to challenge antiquated societal norms.

Despite these advances, many girls lack access to vocational training and labour market opportunities because of a lack of resources and access. According to UNICEF, 56% of female students in India want to pursue vocational careers, but their aspirations are mainly not realized. Digital India and similar initiatives can help bridge these gaps by making e-learning platforms and low-cost training accessible to underserved rural populations. Technology can democratise education and vocational training, ensuring no girl is left behind in India's knowledge economy.

A profound way forward demands a holistic, multi-pronged approach. First, education systems should evolve beyond academics to impart life skills like financial literacy, communication, and self-confidence to girls, preparing them for university and the workplace. Secondly, vocational training needs to be aligned with emerging market demand in sunrise sectors like green jobs, health, and the digital economy. Lastly, this endeavour will need public-private partnerships to ensure sustainability and continuity. Partnerships with corporations, governments, and NGOs will be crucial in funding scholarships, creating apprenticeship programmes, and offering internships. Most importantly, the private sector has the power to be agents of change by prioritising on-the-job training and proactively hiring women in meaningful roles.

The mission is clear: Close the gender gap in education, empower girls with relevant skills, and provide them with opportunities to thrive. Every girl who remains in school, every woman who gains a new skill, and every individual who joins the workforce strengthens the fabric of a more equitable and prosperous India. This is India’s moment to act - with urgency, compassion, and resolve. Let us ensure that every girl in India has the means to dream and the facilities and infrastructure to realise those dreams, thereby creating a brighter, more inclusive future for the nation.

This article is authored by Shallu Jindal, chairperson, Jindal Foundation, New Delhi.