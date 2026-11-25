“What do you want to become when you grow up?” is perhaps one of the most frequently asked questions in a child’s life. The answers are familiar: A doctor, an engineer, a teacher, a lawyer or, more recently, an entrepreneur. Parents ask this with the best of intentions. They want their children to have ambition, direction and a successful career. But perhaps the question itself needs to change.

Curiosity in children (Pinterest)

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Nobody ever really becomes something. As long as a person is alive, they are becoming. They are learning, unlearning, discovering and evolving. A doctor today may become an entrepreneur tomorrow. An engineer may discover a passion for teaching. Someone who has spent decades in one profession may find an entirely new calling. Life does not follow a predetermined career chart, and education should not prepare children as though it does.

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Learning is a mountain with no summit. The most important gift a school can give a child is not a qualification for a particular profession, but the curiosity, confidence and humility to remain a lifelong learner. In a world where many of today's jobs may change or disappear, and new ones will emerge, the ability to keep learning will matter more than the ability to follow a prescribed career path.

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{{^usCountry}} If there is anything children should aspire to become, it is good human beings and responsible citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If there is anything children should aspire to become, it is good human beings and responsible citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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Being a good human being begins with self-awareness: understanding one's strengths, weaknesses, emotions and motivations. But self-awareness alone is not enough. Children must learn to look beyond themselves. They must develop empathy, kindness, integrity and respect for the dignity and rights of others. They must be curious about different perspectives and open-minded enough to change their own when presented with a better argument.

They must also understand that human beings are part of a larger ecosystem. The earth does not exist merely to serve human needs. Caring for the environment, conserving resources and respecting other living beings should not remain lessons confined to textbooks. They must become a way of life.

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The second aspiration should be to become responsible citizens. In a country as diverse as India, children must learn to appreciate its many languages, cultures, religions and traditions. They must understand that pluralism is not simply about tolerating differences; it is about respecting and celebrating them. They must know their constitutional rights and duties and understand their responsibility towards the larger community.

Citizenship is not demonstrated only through grand gestures. It is visible in everyday conduct: following traffic rules, keeping public spaces clean, respecting public property and treating fellow citizens with consideration. These may seem like small things, but they reveal a great deal about the kind of society its citizens are building.

Beyond these two foundational aspirations, schools have another important responsibility: giving children the time and opportunity to discover themselves.

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Too many children are pushed towards a narrow set of socially celebrated professions. A child who enjoys drawing, writing, building things, playing a sport or understanding nature may never get the time to pursue that interest seriously. Instead, the child's choices are often shaped by parental expectations, peer pressure and the perceived security or prestige of becoming a doctor, engineer, lawyer or chartered accountant.

Every child has a unique combination of interests and strengths. It is at the intersection of what a child enjoys doing and what the child is good at that magic happens. But discovering this intersection takes time. Children need opportunities to experiment, explore different disciplines, make mistakes and try again. They also need to develop the habit of hard work and the resilience to overcome setbacks. Talent without perseverance rarely goes very far.

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Schools must create this space. Their responsibility is not to decide what a child should become, but to help each child discover what they could become.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provides an important framework for this shift. Its emphasis on creativity, critical thinking, experiential learning, vocational exposure and multidisciplinary education challenges the traditional model of schooling built around rote learning and rigid academic streams.

Vocational exposure, for instance, should not be seen merely as preparation for a trade. It allows children to discover the dignity of work, understand how things are made and appreciate different professions. Multidisciplinary learning helps them recognise that real-world problems do not come neatly labelled as mathematics, science or humanities problems. They require the ability to draw upon different disciplines, think creatively and find solutions.

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But this transformation cannot happen through changes in textbooks or the introduction of a few new subjects alone. Schools must rethink what they value, how they teach and what they assess. Alongside academic achievement, they must recognise curiosity, creativity, collaboration, character and the ability to apply learning. Above all, they must give children the freedom to explore without the pressure of having to decide their future too early.

Literacy and numeracy remain the essential foundations of education. But they cannot be its ultimate purpose. The larger responsibility of a school is to develop good human beings, responsible citizens and lifelong learners who discover their strengths and use them to make a meaningful contribution to society.

Perhaps parents and educators should stop asking children what they want to become. Instead, they should ask what they are curious about, what problems they would like to solve and what kind of human beings they wish to be.

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After all, the purpose of education is not to help children arrive at a destination. It is to equip them for a lifetime of becoming.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sumeet Mehta, co-founder & CEO, LEAD Group.