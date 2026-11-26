For thousands of years, human beings looked at the stars as distant lights. The space age changed that relationship. First came the ability to reach space, then to orbit Earth, and finally the more profound question: Can humans live and work in space? That question gave birth to the space station.

ISRO successfully conducts its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) of the parachute-based deceleration system for the Gaganyaan mission in 2025. (X/@ISRO) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A space station is more than a large spacecraft. It is a habitat, laboratory, workshop, observatory and stepping-stone to deeper space. The journey from the first human flights to today's orbital laboratories and tomorrow's lunar habitats is one of humanity's most important technological transitions.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Yuri Gagarin's 1961 flight proved that humans could survive an orbital journey. But spending hours in a spacecraft was very different from living in space. The erstwhile Soviet Union began experimenting with long-duration habitation through the Salyut stations, followed by America's Skylab in 1973. Humans began spending weeks and months in orbit while conducting experiments and maintaining complex spacecraft.

The real breakthrough came with Mir, the Soviet/Russian modular station. It demonstrated that an orbital complex could be assembled, expanded, repaired and continuously inhabited. The experience eventually contributed to the greatest international engineering partnership in space—the International Space Station (ISS).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The ISS brought together the US, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. Its first elements were launched in 1998 and it has been continuously inhabited since November 2000. It became a unique laboratory where international crews work together in microgravity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ISS brought together the US, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. Its first elements were launched in 1998 and it has been continuously inhabited since November 2000. It became a unique laboratory where international crews work together in microgravity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Research aboard the ISS covers human physiology, bone and muscle loss, radiation, microbiology, combustion, fluid behaviour, materials, plant growth, Earth observation and manufacturing. These experiments have implications for medicine, advanced materials, agriculture and future space industries.

The ISS has also demonstrated something politically important: Countries with different interests can operate a common spacecraft for decades. This experience is likely to influence the design of future multinational habitats.

Russia's Salyut and Mir programmes established the foundations of long-duration human habitation. Russia now plans the Russian Orbital Station, providing an independent platform for research and human spaceflight.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

China has followed its own path, moving from the Tiangong experimental laboratories to the operational Tiangong Space Station. Chinese experiments include life sciences, human physiology, microgravity physics, materials, combustion, plant research and space technologies. Tiangong represents the emergence of a second major national orbital ecosystem.

The geopolitical significance is also growing. China's cooperation with Pakistan in human spaceflight that was launched on with Muhammad Zeeshan Ali on board Chinese Shenzhou- 24 spacecraft that would visit Tiangong Space station of China, illustrates how access to a space station can become an instrument of international partnership and influence.

India's human-spaceflight journey began symbolically in 1984, when Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian citizen to travel to space aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11, spending about eight days aboard the Salyut-7 space station. It was India's first direct experience of human activity in an orbital habitat. ISRO records the 1984 India-Soviet manned mission as a landmark in its timeline.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Four decades later, in June 2025, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an ISRO Gaganyatri, flew as pilot of Axiom Mission 4 aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. He docked with the ISS on 26 June and spent 18 days in orbit, conducting seven Indian microgravity experiments and participating in international scientific and outreach activities. He became the second Indian national to travel to space and the first Indian to visit the ISS.

This was much more than a symbolic visit. Shukla's mission gave India practical experience in crew operations, microgravity research, international station procedures and living and working aboard an orbital laboratory. It effectively became a dress rehearsal for India's own human spaceflight and space-station ambitions.

India's next step is Gaganyaan, which is developing the human-rated launch vehicle, crew module, environmental-control and life-support systems, crew escape systems, astronaut training and ground infrastructure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The experience of Rakesh Sharma demonstrated that an Indian could live in orbit; Shubhanshu Shukla demonstrated that Indian astronauts could participate in sophisticated ISS operations. Gaganyaan aims to give India the capability to launch its own astronauts on an Indian spacecraft.

This progression—from international participation to independent capability—is fundamental to India's emergence as a human-spaceflight nation.

The next major milestone is the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). India's Space Vision 2047 targets the first BAS module by 2028 and establishment of the complete station by 2035.

BAS should not be regarded merely as a prestige project. It should become India's national orbital laboratory and industrial platform. Research could cover life sciences, pharmaceuticals, materials, agriculture, space manufacturing, robotics and advanced technologies. ISRO has already invited India's scientific community to propose microgravity experiments through its IMEx-2026 programme.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian universities, pharmaceutical companies, materials researchers, semiconductor organisations, agricultural scientists, start-ups and private space companies should all become users of BAS.

Human exploration of the Moon and Mars requires more than rockets and spacecraft. Humans must learn to live in isolation, operate with limited resources, manage psychological stress and perform scientific and engineering tasks in hostile environments.

India has, therefore, begun developing space-analogue missions. ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre has conducted analogue activities in Ladakh, including the Ladakh Human Analog Mission and the HOPE—Himalayan Outpost for Planetary Exploration—mission at Tso Kar. These environments simulate selected conditions relevant to planetary habitation, including isolation, cold, low pressure and high ultraviolet exposure.

The future Indian astronaut will therefore train not only in simulators and underwater facilities but also as an analogue astronaut—learning to live and work as if already on the Moon or Mars.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The next step beyond ISS, Tiangong and BAS is the lunar environment. NASA's Gateway is being developed as a station around the Moon, supporting lunar exploration and testing technologies needed for deeper-space missions. This creates a new architecture: Earth to Low-Earth Orbit where BAS would be an interim location. Thereafter continue the journey into the Lunar Orbit and achieve landing on the Lunar Surface. This would be subsequently seen as a convenient launch to Mars.

India's Chandrayaan missions, Gaganyaan, BAS and future human lunar ambitions should therefore be seen as parts of one integrated human-spaceflight strategy.

India should build BAS with international interoperability. Docking systems, communications, robotics, scientific racks, life-support technologies and operational procedures should allow cooperation with other nations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian industry must also become a major participant. Future stations will require sensors, electronics, robotics, batteries, life-support systems, radiation protection, Artificial Intelligence, software, communications, food systems and autonomous maintenance.

The ISS showed humanity how to live together in orbit. Tiangong demonstrates that separate national ecosystems can coexist. BAS will give India the ability to maintain a sustained human presence in low-Earth orbit. The ultimate objective, however, is not the station itself. It is learning how to live away from Earth.

The space station is humanity's first house beyond Earth. Its greatest promise is not simply that astronauts will float above us, but that medicines, materials, manufacturing techniques, technologies and knowledge developed in microgravity may eventually transform life on Earth.

The final frontier may be space—but the first beneficiaries of humanity's life in space could be the billions who never leave Earth.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lt Gen PJS Pannu, former Deputy Chief, IDS, founder, Space Club of India, chief mentor, Department of Space Studies at MERI and senior advisor, Space Industries Association.