“He’s just being difficult.” It is a reaction many parents and teachers have when a child refuses to enter a classroom, cries over a change in plans or avoids playing with other children. Such behaviour is often dismissed as stubbornness, shyness or a passing tantrum. But children do not always have the words to explain what is bothering them. What appears to be difficult behaviour may sometimes be a sign of discomfort, anxiety or an inability to process an unfamiliar situation.

Children's mental health (Pexel)

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Conversations around children's mental health often focus on older children and adolescents, but emotional wellbeing begins much earlier. In the early years, children are still learning to recognise what they feel, understand their reactions and communicate their needs. These abilities do not develop overnight. They are shaped by the environment children grow up in and the way adults respond to them.

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Research by Harvard's Center on the Developing Child highlights the importance of early experiences and relationships in shaping a child's development. This is particularly relevant during the formative years, when everyday interactions with parents, caregivers and teachers can influence how children understand themselves and relate to others.

One of the challenges is that adults often expect children to respond to situations in ways that may not be appropriate for their age. A child who refuses to join a group activity may be labelled antisocial, while one who cries frequently may be considered overly sensitive. However, these reactions deserve a closer look. Is the child uncomfortable in a new environment? Are they finding it difficult to connect with other children? Or do they simply need more time to adjust?

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{{^usCountry}} The response to such situations matters. Repeatedly asking a child to stop crying or participate without understanding the reason behind their behaviour may make it harder for them to express themselves. Giving children the time and reassurance to communicate what they are experiencing can help them feel more secure. It also allows adults to respond to the actual concern rather than just the behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response to such situations matters. Repeatedly asking a child to stop crying or participate without understanding the reason behind their behaviour may make it harder for them to express themselves. Giving children the time and reassurance to communicate what they are experiencing can help them feel more secure. It also allows adults to respond to the actual concern rather than just the behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

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Another aspect that deserves greater attention is the way children communicate. Not every child will express their feelings through words. Some may use gestures, facial expressions, signs or pictures to convey what they need. A child who cannot verbally explain that they are uncomfortable or overwhelmed still needs to be heard. Recognising these different forms of communication is an important part of making emotional support accessible to every child.

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Stories and books can also play a role in helping children understand their emotions. A character who feels left out, frightened or disappointed can give children a way to explore similar feelings without having to talk directly about their own experiences. These conversations need not become formal lessons. Even a simple discussion about why a character is sad or what could make them feel better can help children begin to recognise emotions.

At the same time, it is important not to interpret every emotional reaction as a mental health concern. Crying, frustration, anger and disappointment are normal parts of growing up. Children need opportunities to experience these emotions and learn to manage them, rather than being expected to remain happy or well-behaved at all times. The role of adults is not to prevent every difficult emotion but to help children navigate it in a safe and supportive environment.

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This responsibility cannot rest entirely on parents. Teachers, caregivers and the wider support system around a child also influence how comfortable they feel expressing themselves. Equally, parents and caregivers need support of their own. Managing a child's emotional needs while dealing with everyday responsibilities can be demanding, and it is difficult to remain patient and attentive without adequate support.

Perhaps the biggest shift needed is in how adults interpret children's behaviour. Instead of immediately correcting a child who refuses to participate or asking one who is crying to stop, there is value in pausing and understanding what may be driving the reaction. A simple question such as, “Can you show me what is wrong?” can sometimes open a conversation that a child may not know how to begin.

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Children may not yet have the vocabulary to explain their feelings, but they communicate in many other ways. Recognising these signs and responding with patience can help build the emotional security they need as they grow. After all, children's mental health does not begin when they learn to talk about their feelings. It begins much earlier, with whether the people around them are willing to listen.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Spardha Chaturvedi, founder, The Little Listeners Club.