Consistency as the foundation of lasting nutritional impact

A school meal often appears deceptively ordinary when one looks at it as a plate of food. Yet, when we look at it as a strategic intervention, its potential is far-reaching, making it one of the earliest and most consequential long-term investments a nation can make in its future.

School Meal (Representational image)

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For this impact to be far-reaching and sustained though, nutrition needs to be looked at holistically. When the objective is to build nutritional security for children who rely on the government school system for education and opportunity, the focus ought to be on the entire nutrition delivery ecosystem, right from sourcing of ingredients to the cooking, transportation and serving process.

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This is where consistency comes into the picture. Quality, quantity, capability and sustainability are some of the key aspects that influence the delivery ecosystem, but it is consistency that brings these elements together. A nutritious meal has the potential to create impact when it is delivered reliably, safely and with the same commitment to quality every single day. In essence, the nutrition delivery ecosystem directly impacts the conditions for children to learn, participate and ultimately realise their potential within the larger education ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} Conversations on nation-building often centre on infrastructure, technology and industry. Equally important is the development of human capital that will sustain the pace and scale of nation building. The health, cognitive development and overall resilience of the next generation of creators and builders determines how effectively a country can convert economic opportunity into lasting prosperity. The school nutrition delivery ecosystem that evolves with the growing needs of children from K to 12 sits at the foundation of that equation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conversations on nation-building often centre on infrastructure, technology and industry. Equally important is the development of human capital that will sustain the pace and scale of nation building. The health, cognitive development and overall resilience of the next generation of creators and builders determines how effectively a country can convert economic opportunity into lasting prosperity. The school nutrition delivery ecosystem that evolves with the growing needs of children from K to 12 sits at the foundation of that equation. {{/usCountry}}

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Consistency matters also because the impact of nutrition is cumulative. A single nutritious meal can address immediate hunger. But continued access to nutritious meals over multiple years can contribute to healthier childhoods, better participation in school and stronger learning outcomes.

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A widely cited study of India's school meal programme, published in the Journal of Development Economics, found that children with nearly five years of exposure to the programme had significantly better learning outcomes, with reading test scores around 18% higher and mathematics scores around 9% higher than those with less than a year of exposure. While such gains may not be visible in a single afternoon, they become increasingly meaningful over years of schooling.

Consistency matters for another important reason. Childhood is when lifelong habits are fostered. The relationship that children develop with food not only shapes their tastes and preferences but can also influence their nutrition status and how they perceive food. When access to healthy, freshly prepared and balanced meals served in a clean environment becomes a reliable part of a child's school experience, it can help establish higher standards for food and nutrition from an early age.

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The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, in its Dietary Guidelines for Indians 2024, emphasises the importance of establishing healthy dietary practices early in life and consuming a diverse and balanced diet. A child who grows up consuming diverse food groups, ranging from whole grains to locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, is more likely to develop familiarity with a wider variety of foods. Children also tend to gravitate towards food that is easy to eat, familiar and comforting. A system that ensures careful preparation, timely delivery and appropriate variety can help make healthy eating a lasting habit.

In India, the Government’s flagship school feeding programme, the PM POSHAN initiative, reaches more than 11 crore children across more than 10 lakh schools. Designed to support children’s education and health, the programme is built around consistency, local sourcing and the involvement of local communities. Central and state government policy frameworks set the objectives and benchmarks, while implementation partners bring ownership and consistency. When these come together around something as simple as a daily meal, consistency at the scale of a nation stops being an aspiration and becomes a routine.

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However, consistency should not be confused with uniformity. A nutrition programme serving children across a diverse country must be responsive to local food cultures, ingredients and needs, while maintaining consistent standards of nutrition, hygiene, quality and delivery.

The impact extends beyond the child. Well-designed school meal programmes can act as powerful anchors for local economic ecosystems. When fresh supplies are sourced from local producers, when sustainable employment is generated in kitchens, delivery and service, and when local markets benefit from predictable demand, nutrition programmes can create value for entire communities. What begins as a meal intervention for children can become a catalyst for livelihoods, local enterprise and economic resilience.

This is exactly why scale matters. Delivering millions of meals every day across a diverse nation requires more than good intent. It requires systems, accountability, partnerships and an unwavering commitment to excellence in execution. Programmes such as PM POSHAN demonstrate what is possible when public policy, implementation partners and local communities align around a shared vision. Together, they transform consistency from an operational requirement into a national strength.

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The most enduring transformations rarely come from grand gestures. They come from process-driven excellence, from a sense of purpose and the discipline that service providers bring to their work every day.

A developed India is a work in progress, defined by the collective impact of initiatives that work with the required efficiency and efficacy. It is remarkable that a single meal, served reliably as an act of care today, can contribute to a child's potential tomorrow. It is an investment in human potential, a contribution to economic progress and a quiet, consistent and powerful act of nation building.

Consistency, therefore, is not simply about delivering a meal every day. It is about creating the conditions for millions of children to thrive and ensuring that the impact of that investment compounds over time.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shridhar Venkat, chief executive officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.