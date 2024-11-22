Promoting well-being for women in the workplace

As a woman and co-founder of a mental health startup, I’ve encountered the daily challenge of balancing work, children, and household responsibilities—all within the same 24 hours. This is a balancing act that many women navigate every day. The pressure to excel at work, nurture our families, and maintain our homes can feel overwhelming. But through my journey, I’ve learned that managing these demands requires embracing the art of prioritisation and being willing to ask for help. Working woman (representational image)(Shutterstock)

For too long, many of us have believed that we must handle everything on our own. We hesitate to ask for support because we think it makes us appear weak. But the truth is, seeking help is a sign of strength. Involving our partners and families in household tasks and leaning on our colleagues at work not only eases our load but also empowers us to focus on what really matters.

As leaders, it’s our responsibility to recognise the unique challenges women in our organisations face. We can’t just acknowledge these struggles; we need to create environments that truly support and uplift women. Mental wellbeing is essential. Here are five advanced strategies that leaders can implement to promote women’s mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Integrate mental health into policies and practises: Mental health should be explicitly mentioned in organisational policies and incorporated into daily practices. This includes offering generous paid time off, flexible work hours, and fostering healthy communication norms. Regular pulse surveys can be used to measure female employee engagement, retention, and mental health dimensions, making it clear that the organisation prioritises women’s mental wellbeing.

Develop organisational support groups: Creating women-led support groups or mental health employee resource groups can be incredibly powerful. These groups provide safe spaces for women to share their experiences, challenges, and successes. Knowing that you’re not alone and that others understand your struggles fosters a sense of community and connection, which is vital for mental wellbeing. These groups not only provide emotional support but also create networks that can help women navigate the complexities of their professional and personal lives.

Prioritise flexibility in the workplace: Flexibility is crucial for supporting women’s mental health. Whether it’s remote work, flexible hours, or the ability to take time off for personal matters, leaders should build as much flexibility as possible into policies and practices. It’s also important for leaders to model these behaviours themselves, demonstrating that it’s okay to prioritise self-care and set boundaries. When women see their leaders valuing work-life balance, they are more likely to do the same, reducing stress and preventing burnout.

Communicate availability of resources effectively: Even when mental health resources are available, many employees may not be aware of them. Leaders, particularly women, should actively communicate the availability of these resources and share their own experiences to encourage others to seek help without fear of stigma. Whether it’s through newsletters, team meetings, or one-on-one conversations, ensuring that all employees are informed about available support is essential for fostering a culture of wellbeing.

Encourage boundary-setting and unplugging: Promoting the importance of drawing boundaries and unplugging from work is essential for mental health. Leaders can encourage practices such as not checking emails after work hours, prioritising important tasks, and silencing work-related messages during personal time. Some companies have even implemented policies that restrict work-related communication after hours to help employees fully disconnect and recharge.

Mental wellness in the workplace won’t be achieved overnight, but by collectively embracing mental health as a core business priority, we can create a better working culture—and a more inclusive economy—for everyone. When leaders take the time to understand and address the unique challenges women face, they create a more supportive workplace where women can thrive in all aspects of their lives.

This article is authored by Ritika Arora, co-founder and COO, Manah Wellness.