The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions among young people has brought renewed attention to the importance of preventive health care. Once considered predominantly adult health concerns, conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders are increasingly being identified during childhood and adolescence. This shift highlights the need to rethink how health is approached, placing greater emphasis on early intervention, awareness and the development of sustainable lifestyle habits.

Healthy Lifestyle (Featured image: HT/Made on Canva) more less

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Adolescence is a particularly important stage of physical and metabolic development. Changes in dietary preferences, reduced physical activity, irregular sleep patterns and increased screen time can influence long-term health outcomes. Excess weight during these formative years can increase the likelihood of developing insulin resistance, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and other metabolic complications. These conditions may develop gradually, often without noticeable symptoms, making routine health assessments and early identification of risk factors particularly important.

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The challenge extends beyond weight management. Childhood and adolescent obesity can have consequences that persist well into adulthood, increasing the risk of chronic diseases and affecting overall quality of life. The early onset of type 2 diabetes is particularly concerning because it exposes individuals to elevated blood glucose levels over a longer period. This can increase the likelihood of complications involving the heart, kidneys, eyes and nervous system. Consequently, prevention must begin long before the appearance of clinical symptoms.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing these concerns requires a shift from reactive health care to a preventive approach. Rather than waiting for abnormal health reports or visible symptoms, families and health care professionals must encourage regular monitoring and timely medical assessments. Identifying risk factors such as family history, unhealthy dietary patterns, physical inactivity and excessive weight gain can help individuals make informed decisions about their health. Early intervention also provides an opportunity to introduce healthier routines before unhealthy habits become deeply established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing these concerns requires a shift from reactive health care to a preventive approach. Rather than waiting for abnormal health reports or visible symptoms, families and health care professionals must encourage regular monitoring and timely medical assessments. Identifying risk factors such as family history, unhealthy dietary patterns, physical inactivity and excessive weight gain can help individuals make informed decisions about their health. Early intervention also provides an opportunity to introduce healthier routines before unhealthy habits become deeply established. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the responsibility for improving adolescent health cannot rest entirely on individuals. Families play a significant role in shaping food choices, daily routines and attitudes towards physical activity. Children are more likely to adopt healthier habits when these behaviours are encouraged within their households. Preparing balanced meals, limiting highly processed foods, reducing sugary drinks and establishing consistent sleep schedules can contribute to better metabolic health. Equally important is creating an environment where physical activity becomes an enjoyable part of everyday life rather than an obligation.

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Schools and educational institutions also have an important role in promoting healthier lifestyles. Given the considerable amount of time children spend in educational environments, schools can influence their understanding of nutrition, exercise and personal well-being. Healthier canteen menus, access to clean drinking water, opportunities for sports and physical education, and awareness programmes can help establish positive habits. Creating safe spaces for outdoor activities and encouraging participation in recreational sports can further reduce sedentary behaviour.

The increasing dependence on digital devices presents another challenge. While technology has transformed education and communication, prolonged screen time can contribute to physical inactivity and disrupted sleep patterns. Encouraging reasonable limits on recreational screen use and balancing digital engagement with outdoor activities can help address some of these concerns. Adequate sleep is equally essential, as irregular sleeping patterns can influence appetite regulation, metabolism and overall physical development.

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An equally important aspect of tackling adolescent obesity is moving away from stigma and blame. Weight-related concerns are often accompanied by social pressure, embarrassment and negative perceptions, particularly during adolescence. Judgemental attitudes can discourage young people from seeking medical guidance or participating in physical activities. A supportive approach that prioritises health, confidence and well-being over appearance is therefore essential. Parents, teachers and health care professionals must encourage positive behavioural changes without making children feel responsible for broader environmental and social challenges.

Health care institutions and policymakers must work towards making preventive services more accessible. Regular health screenings, community awareness initiatives, nutritional education and affordable opportunities for physical activity can strengthen early intervention efforts. Public health strategies must also recognise that access to nutritious food, safe recreational spaces and reliable health care varies across socioeconomic groups. Effective prevention requires addressing these inequalities alongside individual lifestyle choices.

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Ultimately, improving the health of younger generations requires a collective and sustained effort. Families must encourage healthier routines, schools must create supportive environments, health care professionals must prioritise early diagnosis, and policymakers must strengthen preventive health care infrastructure. The objective should not simply be to reduce obesity figures but to build a generation that understands the importance of physical and metabolic well-being. Investing in adolescent health today is an investment in a healthier adult population tomorrow.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Anil Bhoraskar, secretary, Diabetes Association of India, Dr Manoj Chawla, chair, IDF Fellowship Programme and Dr Purvi Chawla, secretary, All India Association For The Study Of Obesity.