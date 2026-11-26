India’s dairy achievement is usually measured in tonnes of milk. Its next chapter should also be measured by how reliably that milk improves everyday diets. Each year, National Milk Day on November 26 honours Dr Verghese Kurien, the architect of India's cooperative dairy movement. His approach was to organise farmers at the village level and give them a dependable market. India went on to become the world's largest milk producer, and the same idea has now returned in the form of White Revolution 2.0.

Milk (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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India produced 247.87 million tonnes of milk in 2024-25, a rise of 3.58 percent over the previous year, with per capita availability at 485 grams a day. White Revolution 2.0 adds a measurable scorecard of its own. Against a five-year target of 75,000 new dairy cooperative societies, 24,097 have been formed as of early August 2026, and 31,394 existing societies have been strengthened. Cooperative procurement is set to rise by about 50 percent, from 660 lakh kg a day in 2023-24 to 1,007 lakh kg a day by 2028-29. Building that supply base was the right priority, and it has given India the milk to work with. With supply expanding again, the next question is what this milk will mean for the plate.

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{{^usCountry}} The answer begins with two sets of numbers that deserve wider attention. A national dietary survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research, published in 2025 and covering more than 18,000 adults across the country, found that protein supplies about 12% of energy intake in the Indian diet, below the 15% benchmark in national dietary guidelines. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey conducted by the National Statistics Office offers another perspective. Per capita protein intake in 2023-24 was 61.8 grams a day in rural India and 63.4 grams in urban India, almost unchanged from 61.9 and 63.2 grams a year earlier. Milk products contributed 11% of protein intake in rural households and 12.9 percent in urban households. The two surveys measure different things, but together they suggest that the opportunity lies as much in the share and quality of protein as in the quantity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The answer begins with two sets of numbers that deserve wider attention. A national dietary survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research, published in 2025 and covering more than 18,000 adults across the country, found that protein supplies about 12% of energy intake in the Indian diet, below the 15% benchmark in national dietary guidelines. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey conducted by the National Statistics Office offers another perspective. Per capita protein intake in 2023-24 was 61.8 grams a day in rural India and 63.4 grams in urban India, almost unchanged from 61.9 and 63.2 grams a year earlier. Milk products contributed 11% of protein intake in rural households and 12.9 percent in urban households. The two surveys measure different things, but together they suggest that the opportunity lies as much in the share and quality of protein as in the quantity. {{/usCountry}}

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Flat intake from one year to the next means that progress is unlikely to come from quantity alone; it will also depend on the quality and variety of protein on the plate. Dairy has room to take a larger share of it. Dairy is a source of complete protein, it is eaten in every region of the country, and it has the trust of several generations of households. Part of the gap appears to be one of access and everyday habit: The NFHS-5 survey (2019-21) found that 48.8% of Indians consume milk or curd daily, against about 72% in the South. A food-first answer, therefore, makes sense, and dairy is a practical place to start.

Milk reaches the household as protein when it moves from the farm to the home without interruption, and that journey begins in the village. An automatic collection unit records the quantity and quality of milk at the moment of pouring. A testing facility confirms it. A bulk milk cooler holds it at the right temperature until it is collected. For a small farmer with a few animals, this means a fixed time, a fixed place and an income that arrives every day. For the organised chain, it means a steady supply of consistent quality. That consistency decides whether dairy protein reaches households in cities, towns and semi-urban India every day of the year, including the months when supply tightens.

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Milk can reach a household in several forms, and each form suits a different home. A glass of milk works for some families. Curd is a part of the daily meal for some, buttermilk suits the afternoon in warm weather, and paneer brings protein to the centre of plate for vegetarians. Households have varying preferences in terms of taste, meal habits and budget, and value-added dairy allows the same litre of milk to meet all of them. Not surprisingly, the demand is moving in this direction. CRISIL expects the share of value-added products in the processed food segment to rise from about 42% in FY25 to about 45% by FY27. Paneer is a more recent addition to many kitchens than curd, and it may have the most room to grow, both in the number of homes that use it and in how often it appears on the plate. Pack sizes and price points that match what families can afford will matter as much as the product itself.

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Cooperatives and private dairies both have a role. White Revolution 2.0’s cooperative expansion can strengthen the supply network; the broader industry must build the processing and distribution capabilities that help turn that supply into more regular consumption through a wider range of value-added products.

The next phase will be judged by what reaches the household, and four enablers will decide it. The first is a deeper cold chain, so that milk and milk products stay fresh across longer distances. The second is timely payment to farmers, which keeps supply steady and builds confidence in organised dairy. The third is the participation of more women in organised dairy, a stated aim of White Revolution 2.0. The fourth is stronger last-mile distribution, which carries products into smaller towns and neighbourhood stores.

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A fifth enabler runs alongside these four, and it is awareness. A glass of milk in the morning, curd with lunch or a serving of paneer at dinner already contributes to daily protein intake. Helping consumers recognise the protein present in the dairy they know and trust is a task for the whole industry.

By 2029, when procurement reaches 1,007 lakh kg a day, success will be measured by the number of Indian households that have a serving of dairy protein on the plate every day.

Kurien’s legacy was built by connecting farmers to markets. Honouring it today means strengthening the connection all the way to the family meal.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gaurav Pande, chief executive officer, Creamline Dairy Products Limited.

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