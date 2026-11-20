“I have been so busy, I haven’t had any time to eat.”

Stress in workplace (Pexel)

In too many workplaces, such a statement has become normal and sometimes results in admiration instead of concern. Yes, having a busy schedule is good but should not suggest increased importance. We are all guilty of having become comfortable treating a lack of time as proof of professional value - late-night emails signify corporate commitment, lapsed leaves become an indicator of indispensability. But from a health and wellbeing perspective, this is extremely concerning. Being busy is one thing – contributing positively and delivering quality is another.

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The distinction matters because increasing effort can hide a decline in functioning. An employee may work longer hours because her concentration has become fragmented, decisions are no longer easy to take, or mistakes require correction. What appears as exceptional dedication may in reality be someone struggling to maintain their usual performance.

This is not to say that being busy is a pathology. Periods of intense work can be purposeful and produce great results, especially when employees have autonomy, support and dedicated recovery time. The concern starts when work overload becomes a routine and recovery time gets pushed further.

There are serious cognitive consequences that deserve attention. Fatigue has been proven to reduce concentration, limit short-term memory and impair judgement, according to the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. And these are the abilities organisations depend on for sound decision-making, safe operations and effective collaboration between teams.

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{{^usCountry}} Consider a manager who is re-reading the same report for a third time and finds himself unable to absorb the contents, or a usually composed colleague who has of late become unusually irritable, or a highly experienced employee who has started overlooking familiar details. These changes require a serious conversation about workload, recovery and support. Putting these individuals under more work pressure may deepen the very difficulties the organisation is trying to resolve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consider a manager who is re-reading the same report for a third time and finds himself unable to absorb the contents, or a usually composed colleague who has of late become unusually irritable, or a highly experienced employee who has started overlooking familiar details. These changes require a serious conversation about workload, recovery and support. Putting these individuals under more work pressure may deepen the very difficulties the organisation is trying to resolve. {{/usCountry}}

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The health implications extend far beyond just feeling exhausted. WHO and International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates attribute 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease worldwide in 2016 that were caused by working extended hours. Working 55 hours a week compared to 35-40 hours has been implicated in such adverse outcomes, and it is time we challenged any culture that normalises excessive working hours.

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For businesses, the consequences usually accumulate quietly – errors that could have been avoided, decisions that could have been made faster, relationships that were not strained earlier, increased absenteeism and presenteeism and attrition of tenured resources. Teams nowadays meet today’s deadline by exhausting tomorrow’s capacity. That too when sustainable business performance depends on preserving that capacity.

Our collective responsibility extends beyond individual time management. Employees should be empowered to protect recovery, discuss competing priorities and seek support when functioning changes. But these actions will require mature leaders and workplaces where raising concerns does not threaten someone’s reputation or future growth.

Leaders must make priorities explicit and decide what can stop. They should examine staffing, meeting demands, shift patterns and temper down expectations of constant availability. Performance conversations should recognise quality, judgement and meaningful outcomes rather than hours worked. Managers themselves need to demonstrate that taking leave and disconnecting are compatible with ambition. Wellbeing initiatives gain credibility when everyday working conditions support the message they carry. A stress-management session has limited value if employees return to workloads that remain unmanageable.

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Communities have a role, too. Families, professional networks and social circles can reinforce the idea that being constantly busy does not equal success. When overwork leaves no room for relationships, caregiving and participation in community life, its costs travel far beyond the office.

A worker’s time to recover must be treated as a precondition to sustained contribution. We need to pay attention when capable people repeatedly say they have no time for the basics of life.

The question for employers is simple: Are people delivering good work in a way they can sustain? Until we ask that unanimously and consistently, we run the risk of ignoring the warning signs of a wellbeing crisis.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Dr Vikram Vora, medical director and chief health officer, International SOS.