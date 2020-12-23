Online Vs Real learning

ht-school

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:18 IST

‘We miss classroom exams, sports period’

It’s been almost over eight months since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Our normal routine has been disrupted. Education as a platform was affected a lot. An entire education mechanism embedded into our education system for more than half a century that was marked by textbooks, pen and paper assignments has been restructured.

Virtual classrooms have been the source of light to develop our understanding on subjective knowledge but is it actually helping us? Right now we wear casual clothing and there is microphone and/or video off ’bunking zoom classes trends’.

Captive of the teacher’s sarcastic takedowns and jokes amid the 45-minute session, we miss whiteboards, regulated notebook grading, in-person exams, the sports period, and the most celebrated hangout, the school canteen. The physical -learning often involves something which is beyond the four corners of a classroom. It isn’t just what teachers preach but what students learn from each other and what teachers learn from us. Even if we hate the early-morning alarms and teachers taking over our sports period to cover up syllabus and school assignments, I hope we can go back to school.

(Soumil a Class 11 student of Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park)

’Virtual teaching can never replace in- person system’

During these days, online learning is a great alternative for studies because as we all are not able to go outside, so to get students engaged in studies online teaching is a significant step. But according to me, online teaching could be an alternative but it can never become a replacement for in- person teaching . Because when we go to school we have better opportunities for learning and if I am not wrong there are a lot of issues when we study online , related to internet that acts as an obstacle between communication.

Despite the incorrigible behaviour of a few students the teachers put in their best efforts to provide the students with the best online experience in studying, but students do not pay full concern which disturbs the whole environment. And also sometimes students cheat or use unfair means to pass or get good marks in the examinations which ultimately leads to lack of knowledge about the concepts in them, which acts as an invitation to a lot more problems in the future. And it is obvious that when there is a face to face interaction between the teacher and students , there are more possibilities for finer understanding. So I would like to sum up by saying that there are pros and cons of both teaching methods but in- person teaching is better and superior.

( Anoushka Choudhary, a Class 9 student of St. John’s School, Faridabad)