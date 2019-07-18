Ryan International, Mayur Vihar, holds teachers’ workshops

The teachers of Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, attended a number of workshops. These workshops were intended to enhance the personalities of teachers and help them to get a better insight into the minds of students. They were taught innovative teaching methods for classrooms.

Sumit Bharewaj conducted a workshop on “Emotional Intelligence” stressing on being emotionally intelligent to control emotions. Kanita and Kamraan conducted a workshop on personality development and stress management. Lucky Puchhrat motivated teachers to have passion for their work and high self-esteem. Ravinder Gurshi conducted an interactive workshop on “Behavioural issues of children with special reference to teachers.”

At this workshop, student behavioural disorders were discussed and how educators can deal with them. A workshop by Ira Sehgal on the topic “Developing and adding my creativity in teaching” motivated teachers to be fair, firm and friendly while teaching. Dr Neha conducted an educative and informative workshop on “Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer.” She spoke about the causes of these diseases, lifestyle changes and the need for regular checkups. The sessions were enriching, enlightening and thought-provoking.

Educational Trip to Russia

Montfort School, Ashok Vihar, organised a seven-day educational trip to Russia.

The organisation EdTerra took two groups of 32 students, six teachers and principal Brother Alex to Moscow and St Petersberg. Both the cities gave different perspectives of the great country. The visit to underground metro stations was an eye-opener. The architecture was amazing. The palaces, gardens and monuments were marvellous. Kremlin, the heritage sign of Moscow, was liked by all. Midnight opening of bridges to make way for cargo ships was enjoyable. Making of Matryoshka dolls and painting them gave everyone a sense of satisfaction. The team got the impression that “Once a superpower, Russia still stands tall.” The infrastructure gave a feel of the country’s stature.

Visit to NASA

GD Goenka Public School, Sector-9, Rohini, organised a trip to Nasa for students.

School trips are platforms for students to go beyond the walls of the classrooms and gather educational experiences and lifelong memories. Principal Dr Shipra Kumar accompanied the students to encourage them to explore the world around them. They visited the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which provided an insight into space exploration. A visit to MIT and Harvard University campus in Boston enthralled the students and helped develop a love for learning. Many fun-filled activities were organised for students. They visited the Niagara Falls to witness the Maid of the Mist experience. A visit to Disneyland and Universal Islands of Adventure took them back to their childhoods and reconnected them to their favourite stories, legends, cartoons and comic book characters. They toured New York City and saw the Statue of Liberty, the UN headquarters and Times Square. The tour was a great learning experience for students.

Mango and Melon Art

New Delhi Public School, A Block, Vikaspuri, organised a Mango and Melon Art festival to develop artistic abilities and educate children about fruit art.

Teachers explained the importance of fruit art and made interesting art by using mango and melon fruit. The students followed them, creating designs using fruits. They made turtles, trees, fishes, boats and flowers by carving fruits. They were excited to get first-hand experience of carving and learnt the basics of this art. It helped to develop their creativity and imagination. They learnt the importance of fruit art. The students were thrilled and excited. The principal appreciated the efforts of youngsters and encouraged them to take active part in all activities.

Intra MUN

Sachdeva Public School, Pitampura, organised the sixth edition of SPS Intra Model United Nations conference.

The United Nations General Assembly was the main committee at the event. The agenda of the committee was China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Students took part as delegates of the United States of America, People’s Republic of China, Myanmar and other countries. They conducted research and took part in debates.

Principal Mona Rastogi awarded prizes such as best delegate, the high commendations, the special mentions and the verbal mentions. The MUN was a great learning experience for students.

Paryavision

Kamal Public School. Vikaspuri, undertook an environment initiative titled Paryavision (farsightedness). Under the guidance of principal Reema Tandon, students of the school celebrated Van Mahotsav. They planted saplings on the school premises to make it look beautiful. They took out a rally near the school to raise awareness about the environment.

