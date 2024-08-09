A fitting finale: Mohanlal and Mammootty praise Sreejesh after bronze medal win at Paris Olympics

As the men's hockey team made history by winning back-to-back Olympic medals after 52 years, veteran Malayalam actors Mammootty and Mohanlal took to social media to bid farewell to PR Sreejesh, the legendary goalkeeper who announced his retirement after 18 years of representing India. Popular Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Mammootty congratulated PR Sreejesh on a stellar career

Many fans hailed the bronze medal as the perfect parting gift for Sreejesh, who confirmed that he will not consider a comeback.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sunny Deol, celebrated India's bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team secured the medal by defeating Spain 2-1 in a thrilling match, after a narrow 3-2 loss to Germany in the semifinals. Both goals in the bronze match were scored by team captain Harmanpreet Singh, who finished as the tournament's highest goalscorer with 10 goals.

