Amanda Seyfried passes on show with frequent sex scenes: ‘I’m not into it right now’

Actor Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she recently turned down a television project because it required frequent sex scenes, admitting that she is no longer comfortable filming such intimate moments. The actor opened up about how her approach to on-screen romance has changed with age during a panel hosted by Alec Baldwin at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on October 4.

Amanda Seyfried

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“Our jobs are weird,” Seyfried, 40, said, explaining that portraying romantic relationships with co-stars can sometimes feel uncomfortable. She recalled a time when filming kissing scenes felt exciting, joking that getting paid to make out with an attractive co-star had once seemed like a great deal.

However, her perspective has since changed. “I passed on a show where I would have to have sex all the time because of the sex,” she said. “I don’t wanna do it. I’m uncomfortable with it. I’m not into it right now.”

The actor, known for films such as Mamma Mia!, added that she might feel differently about such a project in the future, but is currently uncomfortable with the idea of being naked with a stranger.

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{{^usCountry}} Seyfried also spoke about how motherhood has influenced her ability to set boundaries. She shares daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas, 6, with her estranged husband, actor Thomas Sadoski. She explained that she is becoming more comfortable saying no, particularly when she is with her children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seyfried also spoke about how motherhood has influenced her ability to set boundaries. She shares daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas, 6, with her estranged husband, actor Thomas Sadoski. She explained that she is becoming more comfortable saying no, particularly when she is with her children. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling two recent encounters in Manhattan, Seyfried said she declined requests for photographs while spending time with her daughter. Nina praised her for standing her ground, prompting the actor to reflect on how she should have been setting such boundaries herself.

“My daughter’s like, ‘I’m so proud of you for saying no,’” she recalled, adding that when she is with her children, their experience takes priority over her own.

Seyfried is currently starring in The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, directed by Tim Blake Nelson. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before screening at the Hamptons festival.

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