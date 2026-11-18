With Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) landing on consoles on November 19, open-world gaming is having a moment. What if you could skip Vice City and take a virtual joyride through the City Beautiful instead? Imagine jogging past Sukhna Lake, stepping into the Sector-17 Underpass and making a pit stop at Panjab University, all inside a GTA-style world.

A screen grab of Sukhna Lake in the GTA-inspired game developed by Chandigarh-based Yash Grover (HT)

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That is exactly what Yash Grover, a 24-year-old developer from the city, is building. His experimental project, GTA Chandigarh, turns familiar corners of the city into a playable virtual playground.

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“Our initiative is to bring Chandigarh to life through an open-world gaming experience. The idea is to recreate well-known locations across the city as an interactive experience, allowing people to explore Chandigarh in a completely new way,” he says.

From Google Maps to game world

Grover, who has a background in animation, started by taking 3D scans of locations and studying them on Google Maps. He then combined Claude (an AI assistant) and Blender (an open-source 3D computer graphics software suite) with a coding library to turn the mapped spaces into a playable environment.

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Panjab University is one of the locations appearing on the game's map

{{^usCountry}} So far, the virtual city includes Sukhna Lake, the Sector-17 Underpass and Panjab University. Elante Mall is next, and Grover is working to replicate it as closely as possible. Driven by curiosity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, the virtual city includes Sukhna Lake, the Sector-17 Underpass and Panjab University. Elante Mall is next, and Grover is working to replicate it as closely as possible. Driven by curiosity {{/usCountry}}

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“The idea stemmed from curiosity and a desire to experiment. Instead of creating a fictional city from scratch, I chose to bring Chandigarh’s recognisable landmarks into the world of open-world gaming,” he says.

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For anyone who has navigated the city’s roads or whiled away an evening at its popular hangouts, the appeal is easy to see. “Chandigarh’s streets and landmarks acquire a different identity when translated into a gaming environment,” Grover adds.

Panjab University's Student Centre

What’s next

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Grover is also exploring the possibility of bringing local shops and automobile brands into the virtual city, which could open up avenues for monetisation. He is looking at collaborations with musicians as well in order to add another layer to the experience.

“I might release the full version of the game by the end of this month, and you won’t need a console to try it,” he reveals, adding, “Users will be able to access it for free through a browser on their phones, laptops, tablets or even TVs.”

How to join waitlist

Those interested can visit www.ggbharat.com and some of the early birds will be able to choose their usernames at a nominal fee. They will also get an early access of the game.

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GTA Chandigarh developer Yash Grover mapping locations in Panjab University