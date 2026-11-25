Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on December 17, is already creating a buzz with ticket prices soaring up to ₹4,000. The superhero film has reportedly earned over ₹41 crore in pre-sales, selling around 6.55 lakh tickets across 6,700 shows at an average price of ₹640. In Delhi-NCR, tickets start at ₹520, while recliners cost up to ₹2,000. In Mumbai, premium seats are going for ₹3,000- ₹4,000. Cinemas are also scheduling shows as early as 12.05am, with some Mumbai theatres offering screenings at 3.30am and 6.30am.
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Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “This advance booking has been terrific. The most expensive ticket ever sold in Mumbai, as far as I can recall, has been for Avengers: Doomsday, around ₹4,000.” Dismissing concerns over steep ticket prices, he adds, “This current advance is proof that fans don’t care about money when there’s a film they really want to watch.” Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, among many others.
Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three, releasing on December 18, is also drawing advance interest, particularly for premium formats such as IMAX. It stars Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa in leading roles.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three, releasing on December 18, is also drawing advance interest, particularly for premium formats such as IMAX. It stars Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa in leading roles.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.