Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on December 17, is already creating a buzz with ticket prices soaring up to ₹4,000. The superhero film has reportedly earned over ₹41 crore in pre-sales, selling around 6.55 lakh tickets across 6,700 shows at an average price of ₹640. In Delhi-NCR, tickets start at ₹520, while recliners cost up to ₹2,000. In Mumbai, premium seats are going for ₹3,000- ₹4,000. Cinemas are also scheduling shows as early as 12.05am, with some Mumbai theatres offering screenings at 3.30am and 6.30am.

Stills from Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday.

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Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “This advance booking has been terrific. The most expensive ticket ever sold in Mumbai, as far as I can recall, has been for Avengers: Doomsday, around ₹4,000.” Dismissing concerns over steep ticket prices, he adds, “This current advance is proof that fans don’t care about money when there’s a film they really want to watch.” Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, among many others.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three, releasing on December 18, is also drawing advance interest, particularly for premium formats such as IMAX. It stars Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa in leading roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three, releasing on December 18, is also drawing advance interest, particularly for premium formats such as IMAX. It stars Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa in leading roles. {{/usCountry}}

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