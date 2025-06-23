Aamir Khan reveals original story of Dhoom 3 with Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Sweety: ‘Woh usko divorce dene waali hai’

Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom series has been one of the most loved and enjoyed film franchises of Hindi cinema. It all began in 2004 when we were introduced to Abhishek Bachchan as A.C.P Jai Dixit, Rimi Sen as his wife Sweety Dixit and Uday Chopra as Sub Inspector Ali Akbar Fateh Khan. John Abraham won several hearts back then as the antagonist named Kabirs. Two years later, Jai and Ali reunited in Dhoom 2, this time to catch Hrithik Roshan and his partner in crime, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2013, Dhoom 3 shook the box office with Aamir Khan as the latest thief in a double role, while Katrina Kaif left us going Kamli Kamli. But did you know Dhoom 3 was supposed to have another important character? Aamir has now spilled the beans, revealing details about the original script. Rimi Sen in Dhoom and Dhoom 2

In a chat with Mashable, Aamir Khan revealed that Abhishek Bachchan’s onscreen wife Rimi Sen aka Sweety Dixit was supposed to return in Dhoom 3. However, producer Aditya Chopra and writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya later changed their mind. Aamir shared, “Dhoom 3 jo thi naa, woh behtar better ho sakti thi. Kyunki usme ek kirdaar tha jo Jai Dixit ki wife ka role hai, Sweety ka, jo 1 and 2 mein hai, woh character original script mein hai. Adi aur Victor ko laga woh zaruri nahi hai toh unhone nikaal diya, shoot hi nahi kiya. Mere hisaab se woh unhone galati ki. Abhi toh wife ka character hi nahi hai naa. Original mein yeh tha wife jo hai woh usko divorce dene waali hai. Start usse hi hota hai.”

Aamir went on to reveal that Sweety’s character was upset because her husband, an officer in the Mumbai Police, had no time for her and missed important milestones in their life such as Karva Chauth and her birthday. The actor shared, “She's very angry. And beautifully how Abhishek pataos her and says, ‘Ek chance dede mere ko, aur jo honeymoon mein hum aaj tak nahi gaye shaadi ke baad, aaj pehle main tereko honeymoon pe le jaaunga’.” But right then Abhishek aka Jai would get a message saying he needs to go tos Chicago for a new case, leaving him in a dilemma. At the airport, before leaving for his honeymoon, Jai would meet the commissioner of police in the washroom where he would be briefed about the case. Aamir recalled how after the interval, Jai was kicked off the case in the film. But in the original script, his honeymoon came to an end simultaneously. Well, there was a twist! Sweety knew all along that Jai was on a case and would tell him not to come home till he catches the thief. Aamir explained that this back story would help the audience get emotionally connected to Jai’s character.

Well, that would have been a pretty fun story to watch. Don’t you think? Currently fans are eagerly waiting for an update about Dhoom 4, which is rumoured to have Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead stars.